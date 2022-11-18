BSEB 2023: Correction Window for 10th Dummy Admit Card to Close Today, Check at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card 2023: Bihar School Examination Board will be closing the BSEB 2023 Class 10 Dummy Admit Card Correction Window today - November 18, 2022. According to the notification given, students appearing for the BSEB 10th examinations who need to make changes in the information given on the admit card can make the changes through the link available on the official website.

Candidates who have mistakes in the Name, Date of Birth, Subject, or other details given on the Dummy Admit Card can make the necessary changes by visiting their respective schools. It must be noted that the corrections in the admit card will be done online by the respective schools.

The BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card 2023 is available on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. Click on the link given here to check the notification regarding the BSEB Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2022

Dummy Admit Card - Click Here

Notification 1 - Click Here

Notification 2 - Click Here

Bihar Board issues dummy admit cards to Classes 10 and 12 for the candidates to check the details mentioned and get the necessary corrections done before the Final Admit Card for Bihar Board 10th Exams 2023 is released.

Schools can log in through the login portal given on the official website and make the necessary changes in the dummy admit cards of the respective students.

Details given on the BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card 2023

The Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2023 will contain the candidates details, examination details, exam centre details, exam schedule and instructions for the candidates. The following information will be given on the BSEB 10th Admit Card 2022.

Candidate name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Date of Birth

Subjects appearing

Category of the candidate

Also Read: JNU UG 4th Merit List 2022 (OUT): Download JNU 4th Admission List For BSc, BA Programmes at jnuee.jnu.ac.in