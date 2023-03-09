BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Raise Objections

BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023 Objection Window: As per the latest updates, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will close the objection window for Class 10th Answer Key tomorrow i.e. March 10, 2023, by 5.00 pm. Thus, students who are not satisfied with the official answer key must challenge the same by tomorrow only. They can visit the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to raise objections.

The Bihar Board Class 10 Answer key 2023 Objection Window is available on the official website. Students can check out the answer released by the authorities and report through the objection window in case of any discrepancies. They can check out the steps to challenge the answer key here.

How to Raise Objections against BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023?

Students must note that the objection window will be closed tomorrow. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to challenge the BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Register Objection Matric Exam 2023

Step 3: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 4: Raise objections against the answer key

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents

Step 6: Submit the details and save the confirmation page

What After Closure of BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023 Objection Window?

After the closure of the objection window for BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023, authorities will look for the claims. If any of the claims are found to be true, a final answer key will be released in accordance with the claims. Afterward, the authorities will declare the BSEB Class 10 Result 2023.

However, if the objections are not found to be true, the then answer key will be considered final and the result will be declared accordingly.

