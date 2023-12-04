Bihar Board Exam 2024 Datehseet Out, Check Matric, Inter Exam Schedule Here

BSEB 2024 Exam Schedule Out: The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB 10th and 12th datesheet. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate exams can visit the official website to check the complete datesheet.

According to the schedule released the Bihar board 10th exams will be conducted from February 15, 2024, while the BSEB class 12 exams will begin on February 1, 2024. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12:40 pm while shift 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 1:15 pm.

The board has also released the schedule for the BSEB matric and intermediate practical exams. According to the dates announced, the Bihar Board class 10 practical exams will begin on January 18, 2024, and the class 12 practical will begin on January 10, 2024.

How to Check Bihar Board 2024 Schedule

The Bihar board class 10 and class 12 schedule will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the datesheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th/ 12th exam schedule link

Step 3: Download the timetable pdf for further reference

BSEB Matric Timetable 2024

Exam Dates First Shift Second Shift February 15, 2024 Mother Tongue (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili Mother Tongue (Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, Maithili February 16, 2024 Mathematics Mathematics February 17, 2024 Second Indian language Second Indian language February 19, 2024 Social Science Social Science February 20, 2024 Science Science February 21, 2024 English (General) English (General) February 22, 2024 Elective Subjects Elective Subjects February 23, 2024 Vocational Elective -

BSEB Intermediate Timetable 2024

Date of Examination Faculty Shift 1 Faculty Shift 2 February 1, 2024 I Sc Biology I A Economics I A Philosophy I Com Economics February 2, 2024 I Sc Mathematics I A Political Science I A Mathematics Voc Foundation Course February 3, 2024 I Sc Physics I A Geography I Com Business Studies February 5, 2024 I Sc English I A Hindi I Com English Voc Hindi February 6, 2024 I Sc Chemistry I A English Voc English February 7, 2024 I Sc Hindi I A History I Com Hindi I Sc Agriculture Voc Elective Subject Trade Paper – 1 February 8, 2024 I Sc Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla I A Psychology I Com I Com Entrepreneurship I A February 9, 2024 I A Music I A 319- Home science February 10, 2024 I A Sociology I Sc Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics, Beauty and Wellness, Telecom, It or Ites I Com Accountancy February 12, 2024 I Sc Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla I Sc Computer Science, Multi-Media & Web Tech I Com I Com I A I A Yoga and Physical Education, Computer Science Multi-Media and Web Tech

