Bihar Board Exam 2024 Datehseet Out, Check Matric, Inter Exam Schedule Here

BSEB 2024 Exam Schedule Out: The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB 10th and 12th datesheet. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate exams can visit the official website to check the complete datesheet.
According to the schedule released the Bihar board 10th exams will be conducted from February 15, 2024, while the BSEB class 12 exams will begin on February 1, 2024. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12:40 pm while shift 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 1:15 pm.
The board has also released the schedule for the BSEB matric and intermediate practical exams. According to the dates announced, the Bihar Board class 10 practical exams will begin on January 18, 2024, and the class 12 practical will begin on January 10, 2024.
How to Check Bihar Board 2024 Schedule
The Bihar board class 10 and class 12 schedule will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the datesheet
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board
Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th/ 12th exam schedule link
Step 3: Download the timetable pdf for further reference
Also Read: BSEB Matric Exam Date 2024 Out, Check Theory, Practical Schedule Here
BSEB Matric Timetable 2024
|
Exam Dates
|
First Shift
|
Second Shift
|
February 15, 2024
|
Mother Tongue
(Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili
|
Mother Tongue
(Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, Maithili
|
February 16, 2024
|
Mathematics
|
Mathematics
|
February 17, 2024
|
Second Indian language
|
Second Indian language
|
February 19, 2024
|
Social Science
|
Social Science
|
February 20, 2024
|
Science
|
Science
|
February 21, 2024
|
English (General)
|
English (General)
|
February 22, 2024
|
Elective Subjects
|
Elective Subjects
|
February 23, 2024
|
Vocational Elective
|-
BSEB Intermediate Timetable 2024
|
Date of Examination
|
Faculty
|
Shift 1
|
Faculty
|
Shift 2
|
February 1, 2024
|
I Sc
|
Biology
|
I A
|
Economics
|
I A
|
Philosophy
|
I Com
|
Economics
|
February 2, 2024
|
I Sc
|
Mathematics
|
I A
|
Political Science
|
I A
|
Mathematics
|
Voc
|
Foundation Course
|
February 3, 2024
|
I Sc
|
Physics
|
I A
|
Geography
|
I Com
|
Business Studies
|
February 5, 2024
|
I Sc
|
English
|
I A
|
Hindi
|
I Com
|
English
|
Voc
|
Hindi
|
February 6, 2024
|
I Sc
|
Chemistry
|
I A
|
English
|
Voc
|
English
|
February 7, 2024
|
I Sc
|
Hindi
|
I A
|
History
|
I Com
|
Hindi
|
I Sc
|
Agriculture
|
Voc
|
Elective Subject Trade Paper – 1
|
February 8, 2024
|
I Sc
|
Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi,
Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|
I A
|
Psychology
|
I Com
|
I Com
|
Entrepreneurship
|
I A
|
February 9, 2024
|
I A
|
Music
|
I A
|
319- Home science
|
February 10, 2024
|
I A
|
Sociology
|
I Sc
|
Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics, Beauty and Wellness, Telecom, It or Ites
|
I Com
|
Accountancy
|
February 12, 2024
|
I Sc
|
Urdu,
Maithili, Sanskrit,
Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri,
Arabic, Persian,
Pali,
Bangla
|
I Sc
|
Computer Science, Multi-Media & Web Tech
|
I Com
|
I Com
|
I A
|
I A
|
Yoga and Physical Education, Computer Science
Multi-Media and Web Tech
Also Read: Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2024 Out; Check Complete Schedule Here