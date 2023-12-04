  1. Home
Bihar Board Exam 2024 Datehseet Out, Check Matric, Inter Exam Schedule Here

BSEB 2024 Matric, Intermediate exam schedule out. Exams to begin in February 2024 for class 10 and 12 students. Check details here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Dec 4, 2023 17:20 IST
BSEB 2024 Exam Schedule Out: The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB 10th and 12th datesheet. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate exams can visit the official website to check the complete datesheet. 

According to the schedule released the Bihar board 10th exams will be conducted from February 15, 2024, while the BSEB class 12 exams will begin on February 1, 2024. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12:40 pm while shift 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 1:15 pm. 

The board has also released the schedule for the BSEB matric and intermediate practical exams. According to the dates announced, the Bihar Board class 10 practical exams will begin on January 18, 2024, and the class 12 practical will begin on January 10, 2024. 

How to Check Bihar Board 2024 Schedule

The Bihar board class 10 and class 12 schedule will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the datesheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th/ 12th exam schedule link

Step 3: Download the timetable pdf for further reference

BSEB Matric Timetable 2024

Exam Dates

First Shift

Second Shift

February 15, 2024

Mother Tongue

(Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili

Mother Tongue

(Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, Maithili

February 16, 2024

Mathematics

Mathematics

February 17, 2024

Second Indian language

Second Indian language

February 19, 2024

Social Science

Social Science

February 20, 2024

Science

Science

February 21, 2024

English (General)

English (General)

February 22, 2024

Elective Subjects

Elective Subjects

February 23, 2024

Vocational Elective 

 -

BSEB Intermediate Timetable 2024

Date of Examination

Faculty

Shift 1

Faculty

Shift 2

February 1, 2024

I Sc

Biology

I A

Economics

I A

Philosophy

I Com

Economics

February 2, 2024

I Sc

Mathematics

I A

Political Science

I A

Mathematics

Voc

Foundation Course

February 3, 2024

I Sc

Physics

I A

Geography

I Com

Business Studies

February 5, 2024

I Sc

English

I A

Hindi

I Com

English

Voc

Hindi

February 6, 2024

I Sc

Chemistry

I A

English

Voc

English

February 7, 2024

I Sc

Hindi

I A

History

I Com

Hindi

I Sc

Agriculture

Voc

Elective Subject Trade Paper – 1

February 8, 2024

I Sc

Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi,

Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla

I A

Psychology

I Com

I Com

Entrepreneurship

I A

February 9, 2024

I A

Music

I A

319- Home science

February 10, 2024

I A

Sociology

I Sc

Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics, Beauty and Wellness, Telecom, It or Ites

I Com

Accountancy

  

February 12, 2024

I Sc

Urdu,

Maithili, Sanskrit,

Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri,

Arabic, Persian,

Pali,

Bangla

I Sc

Computer Science, Multi-Media & Web Tech

I Com

I Com

I A

I A

Yoga and Physical Education, Computer Science

Multi-Media and Web Tech

