BSEB Matric Exam 2024 Application Date Extended, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB Matric Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date for the submission of the BSEB matric exam 2024 application form. Schools which are yet to submit the application forms of the students can now visit the official website to fill out and submit the applications until October 28, 2023. School authorities are required to fill out the necessary details of the students appearing for the 2024 board exams before the given deadline.

The application link is available on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. To fill out and submit the applications, schools are required to visit the official website and log in using the user id and password/OTP. School authorities are also advised to make sure that they enter the correct details of the candidates.

BSEB Matric Exam Application 2024 Direct link - Click Here

Steps to Complete Bihar 10th Application Form 2024

The application link for class 10 exams 2024 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to submit the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB

Step 2: Click on the Bihar board 10th application link

Step 3: Enter the user ID and password

Step 4: Fill out the matric application form

Step 5: Submit the application with the required fee and click on the final submission

