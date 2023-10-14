  1. Home
BSEH DElED July 2023 Result Declared at bseh.org.in; Get Direct Link Here

BSEH DElED July 2023 Result has been announced on the official website: bseh.org.in. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check results by entering login details.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 14, 2023 12:04 IST
BSEH DElED July 2023 Result

BSEH DElED July 2023 Result: The Board of School Education, Haryana has declared the BSEH DEIED Results 2023. Candidates who took the July exam can check out their results on the official website: bseh.org.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the results. 

According to statistics, a total of 32,349 student-teachers appeared in the 1st and 2nd years (regular and reappear examinations) for the academic years- 2020-22, 2021-23, and 2022-24 and the mercy chance examinations from 2016 to 2019, administered in July 2023.

In a press conference, Haryana Board Chairman Dr. V.P. Yadav reported that a total of 16,849 first-year (regular) student teachers were registered for the admission year 2022–2024, of whom 8,013 passed the exam. 47.56 percent total pass rate was observed.

BSEH DElED July 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is provided below:

D.El.Ed Result for Adm. Year -2020 Exam July-2023

Click Here

D.El.Ed Result For Adm. year 2016 to 2019, 2021 & 2022 Exam July-2023

Click Here

How to Check BSEH DElED July 2023 Result?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DElED results link from the side menu

Step 3: Key in username and password

Step 4: BSEH DElED July 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

 

DElED Re-appear Exams 2024

Candidates who are willing to re-appear in the DElED January 2024 exams can register between October 17 and 31, 2023 without a late fee. Those who fail to do so can apply between November 1 and 7, 2023 by paying late fees of Rs 100. The additional charges will increase with the passage of a deadline up to Rs 1000 by November 21, 2023, which the the final submission date with late fees. 

 

DElED Re-appear Exam 2024 Application Fees

The D.El.Ed Re-appear exam has an application fee of Rs 800 for each subject. A supplementary cost of RS 200 per subject is applied for multiple topics (re-appearing). The maximum fee for multiple subjects is limited to Rs 2000. 

