BU Result 2023 Declared: Get Barkatullah University MA Result Link at bubhopal.ac.in

BU MA Result 2023: The Barkatullah University has announced the MA results for Hindi, Economics, and Sociology online. Students can download their BU semester result marksheet online at bubhopal.ac.in. Know details here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 3, 2023 20:34 IST
BU Result 2023: Barkatullah University has declared the result of MA programmes online. Students who appeared for MA semester II and IV exams can check their BU result 2023 at bubhopal.ac.in. They have to use their roll number to download their BU Barkatullah University marksheet 2023. The result will have the following information: name, roll no, marks of the student secured in the exam, subject names and subject-wise marks. 

As per the latest update, the BU result 2023 has been declared for the following courses and semesters: MA Final Sociology IV Semester Private, LLB Part II Semester 4, MA Previous Hindi II Semester Regular and MA Previous Hindi II Semester Private. 

BU Barkatullah University MA Result Link 

Students can click on the direct link to download their Barkatullah University MA result marksheet provided below: 

Course

Links 

MA Final Sociology IV Semester Private 

Click Here

LLB Part II Semester 4 

Click Here

MA Previous Hindi II Semester Regular 

Click Here

MA Previous Hindi II Semester Private

Click Here

Ma Final Sociology IV Semester Regular

Click Here 

How to Check BU Result 2023 Online? 

Students have to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download  Barkatullah University MA result marksheet: 

  • Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: bubhopal.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the new page, click on the respective course
  • Step 3: The course and semester-wise BU MA result links will appear on the screen 
  • Step 4: Enter the roll number to check BU semester result
  • Step 5: Check the results and download it 

BU Barkatullah University Highlights 

Check below the overview of Barkatullah University results: 

About BU

Details

University Name

Barkatullah University

Popularly Known As

BU

Courses

BA, BSc, BCA, MA Courses

BU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

