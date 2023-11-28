CAT 2023 Witnesses 88% Attendance; Massive Response as 2.88 Lakh Students Wrote Exam

IIM CAT 2023: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow held the MBA entrance exam on November 26, 2023, in three slots. Common Admission Test, CAT recorded a total attendance of 88 percent this year. Check out the exam details as well as the expected result date.

As compared to last year, IIM CAT 2023 saw a hike of 1% in attendance. According to the reports, over 3.28 lakh candidates applied for the exam out of which, only 2.88 appeared. In 2022, some 2.56 lakh aspirants registered and only 2.22 wrote the exam.

CAT 2023 Exam Details

CAT 2023 was administered in 3 slots- slot 1 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, slot 2 from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and slot 3 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. “The duration of the test was 120 minutes (160 minutes for PWD candidates). The time allotted for each section was 40 minutes (53 minutes and 20 seconds for PWD candidates),” said IIML.

The CAT 2023 Question Paper consisted of 66 questions, divided into 3 sections: 1. Verbal Ability 2. Reading Comprehension 3. Data Interpretation 4. Logical Reasoning 5. Quantitative Ability. There were 24 questions in Section 1, 20 questions in Section 2, and 22 questions in Section 3. CAT 2023 was conducted at 375 examination centres in 167 cities across India.

CAT 2023: Difficulty Level, Admission and Result Date

As per the initial response by candidates and expert analysis, IIM CAT 2023 followed the previous year's pattern. In terms of difficulty level, the exam was moderate. CAT 2023 scores will be used for admission to management courses in the Indian Institute of Management, IIMs, and other participating institutes. CAT result 2023 is likely to be announced in the 2nd week of January 2024.

Also Read: CAT Answer Key 2023 Official: IIM CAT Answer Key Date And Time Expected Soon at iimcat.ac.in