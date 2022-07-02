CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: CBSE launches new CBSE Pariksha Sangam Portal to manage all Board Exam Activities

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: With lakhs of students awaiting their CBSE 10th Result 2022 and CBSE 12th Results 2022, all eyes have been glued to the CBSE’s official website - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in for any update regarding it. In the meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also launched a new digital portal named CBSE Pariksha Sangam recently. The newly launched portal is aimed at streamlining all activities related to the CBSE Board Exam 2022 and will act as a one stop shop for all the students who are due to appear for the annual board exams.

Why CBSE Pariksha Sangam Portal?

As per the official announcement, the CBSE’s newly launched Pariksha Sangam Portal provides a one-stop solution to all exam-related needs of the students. The portal integrated various activities that are related to CBSE Board Exam 2022 which are done by the school regional offices and the headquarters of the board on a single platform. The portal can be reached by the concerned stakeholders via the official website - cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

Role of CBSE Pariksha Sangam Portal in CBSE Results

With just a few weeks left for the declaration of CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022, the newly launched Pariksha Sangam Portal is expected to play a crucial role in this process. As per reports, CBSE’s Pariksha Sangam Portal will allow Students, teachers and schools to streamline the application process for re-evaluation of the results as well as cater to the students who want to obtain a photocopy of the answer sheets. All such activities related to CBSE Board Result 2022 including rechecking and re-evaluation application process will be managed by the board through this portal. Apart from this, schools will be able to submit marks for the practical and theory exams of Classes 9 to 12 through this portal going ahead.

Other Activities to be Streamlined through CBSE Pariksha Sangam Portal

Apart from CBSE 10th, 12th Results allied activities, the Pariksha Sangam Portal will also help schools, students and teachers access the requisite reference material for studies, manage pre and post exam application process and link schools with DigiLocker System. The Pariksha Sangam Portal also has an integrated communications and payment system which will be useful for payment of application fee for different exam-related activities. The official notice also says that CBSE would be combining all its other portals such as e-Sandesh, IPS Payment system, OASIS, Board Circulars, etc.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2022 Date & Time: CBSE Board to be declared CBSE Class 10 Result on this date at cbse.nic.in