CBSE 2023: Class 10, 12 Practice Paper Out, Download at cbseacademic.nic.in, Get direct link here

CBSE Practice Paper 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE class 10 and 12 Practice Paper for the 2022-23 Board exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 exams can visit the official website of the board to check the CBSE class 10, 12 Practice Paper in preparation for the board exams to be held in February 2023.

The board has released the CBSE Class 10 practice papers for the Science, Mathematics, Social Science and English exams. Students who will be appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams can visit the official website of CBSE to download the CBSE 10th and 12th Practice Papers.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Practice Paper 2023 is available on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in. A direct link for students to download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Practice Paper is also provided below.

CBSE Board 2023 Practice Paper Direct Link - Click Here

The CBSE class 10 and class 12 Practice Papers will help students to understand the marking scheme, the types of questions asked during the exams, and the distribution of marks and questions which will be followed for the main exam as well.

CBSE 2023 Exams

CBSE Board Exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 15, 2023. The exams will be conducted across the various exam centres in the country. While the CBSE class 10 exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023, the CBSE class 12 exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams will be conducted for a duration of three hours. The exams will be conducted for 80 marks where students are required to answer questions divided into five sections except for the English literature examination.

How to Download CBSE 10th and 12th Practice Paper?

The CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Practice Paper is available on the official website of the CBSE board. Students can follow the steps provided here to download the CBSE 10th and 12th Practice Paper.

Step 1: Visit the official academic website of CBSE board

Step 2: Click on the question bank section on the homepage and move to Additional Practice Questions

Step 3: Click on the link of the relevant subject and download the question paper PDF

