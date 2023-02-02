CBSE Class 10th 12th Admit Card 2023: CBSE Hall Tickets Expected Soon, Check Steps To Download Here

CBSE Class 10th 12th Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 students from February 15, 2023. To appear in the exam, students will have to carry their CBSE class 10th, 12th admit card 2023. It is expected that, the board will soon release CBSE admit card. However, the exact date of the release of the CBSE 10, 12 admit card has not been announced by the board yet.

Once released students will be able to check their respective CBSE hall tickets on the official website - cbse.nic.in. Alternatively, the admit card will be provided to students by their respective schools as well. Students should know that, they will not be allowed to write the CBSE board exam 2023 without carrying the admit card.

How to Download the CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 online?

The respective school heads can download the CBSE admit card 2023 for class 10th and 12th in online mode. However, only private students will be able to download the CBSE hall ticket 2022 from the official website. The regular students will have to collect CBSE admit cards from their respective schools. Private students can go through the steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the home page, click on the link - CBSE admit card 2023 Class 10th or 12th.

3rd Step -The login window page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the application number, mother’s name, father’s name, and other required details.

5th Step - Submit the same and the CBSE admit card for class 10 or 12 will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023 Updates

As of now, the officials have not announced any official information regarding the release of CBSE 10th, 12th admit card. Therefore, students who have enrolled for board exams can visit the official website of CBSE for updates about CBSE classes 10 and 12 admit cards. The CBSE exam admit cards will include details such as exam dates for the chosen subjects, name, roll number, photograph, signature etc.

