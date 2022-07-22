CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Dates Announced: CBSE Board to hold Class X and Class XII Exams in February

CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Dates Announced: On 22nd July, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE 10th Result 2022 and CBSE 12th Result 2022. The declaration of CBSE Class XII Result was done early morning at around 9:30 AM followed by announcement of CBSE X Results at 2 PM in the afternoon. With the declaration of CBSE Board Results 2022, the central board has also shared an important update about next year or session CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023. CBSE Board today announced that CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam 2023 will be held in February 2023. The announcement is of critical importance for the students who are due to appear for their exam in the next session.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 in Single Term

As reported earlier as well, the CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023 will be held by the Board in a single session which will be held in February 2022. For 2022 session, the board had decided to hold CBSE Board Exams in bifurcated format, with Term 1 Exam being held in Nov-Dec and Term 2 Exam being held in April-May 2022. This unique arrangement was developed by the CBSE Board primarily to tide over the challenge posed by the pandemic. However, with the COVID-19 cases coming down significantly and maximum number of students already having received the vaccine, the board has decided to do away with the term-wise format and instead will be holding CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023 in a single session.

CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2022 from 15th February 2022

As per the details shared by the CBSE Board, the CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2022 will be held from 15th February 2022 onwards. The official statement issued by the board reads “"In the light of lessening of the impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023.” For now, the Board has only announced the tentative start date for the CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023 and not the complete date sheet or exam schedule. The detailed subject-wise date sheet or exam schedule for CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be released in the coming months by the board. Based on the general timeline shared by the Board, students and teachers can now start planning the course curriculum accordingly for the CBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023.

