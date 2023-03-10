CBSE Exam 2023: Class 12 Practical Exams for Private Students Begin, Check Guidelines Here

CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 12 practical exams for private students from today, March 10, 2023. In order to assist teachers and students, the board has released detailed guidelines informing how the practical exams for Class 12 private students will be managed. The CBSE Class 12 practical examinations are scheduled to be concluded on March 29, 2023.

Detailed Guidelines for CBSE Class 12 Private Students - Direct Link (Click Here)

Guidelines for CBSE Class 12 Private Students

Candidates can check the guidelines for Class 12 Private Students issued by the CBSE mentioned below:

As per the official notification released by the CBSE, students of 2022, and 2021, whose marks in practical subjects are not available due to Repeat in Practical (RP)/ Repeat in Theory & Practical Both (RB)/ Absent will have to give CBSE Class 12 practical exams in 2023.

No project assessment/internal assessment will be conducted in respect of the subjects not having practical components.

The marks of the project assessment/ internal assessment will be computed pro-rata, and on the basis of marks secured in the theory exam in the current examination.

The practical exams will be conducted in the exam centres fixed for theory examinations.

The students/examinees shall contact their exam centres without fail with a copy of their previous result/mark sheet and admit card for the current examination.

The students will be informed well in advance about the date and time of conduct of the examination.

As per the official circular issued by the CBSE, the regional offices shall prepare a list of all the students whose practical examinations are to be conducted, subject and centre-wise.