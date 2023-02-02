    CBSE Storytelling Competition to be Held for Classes 3 to 12, Apply at cbse.gov.in

    As per the CBSE latest circular, Storytelling Competition 2022-23 will be organized soon. All school students studying in Classes 3 to 12 can submit the application forms on the official website. The registration window will remain open till February 12, 2023. The uploading of storytelling videos by respective schools for the regional level is open from February 1. Get the direct registration link given below. 

    CBSE 2022-23 Storytelling Competition for All Students of Grades 3 to 12

    CBSE 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced the storytelling competition for the academic session 2022-23 for all school students studying in Classes 3 to 12. As per the latest update, the last date to submit registrations is February 12, 2023. 

    Interested students can apply for the competition through the official CBSE website within the stipulated time period. As far as the selection is concerned, the schools will first shortlist one best entry from each category available and then they will register the student with the selected best entry.

    Moreover, the storytelling competition organised by CBSE Board will be conducted at multiple levels such as the school level, regional level as well as national level. A wide range of creative topics are given to students and participants will be able to choose from the available topics listed by the Board itself for the upcoming storytelling competition.

    Instructions to Upload Video for CBSE 2022-23 Storytelling Competition

    The uploading of storytelling videos will be completely done by schools for the regional level and the portal will be open till February 12, 2023. Videos of talented students can be uploaded using an android phone only through the CBSE Storytelling App. 

    In addition to this, before uploading storytelling videos, schools need to have a consent letter from parents or guardians of selected students whose videos are being uploaded. The size of the video should not be more than 2 MB, as stated by CBSE. The assessment or evaluation will be done on the basis of students’ skills like creativity, fluency, content delivery, coherence and expression.

    • For the primary category (Class 3 to Class 5) the duration of the video must be 2 minutes
    • For the middle category (Class 6 to Class 8) the duration of the video must be 2-3 minutes
    • For the secondary and senior secondary categories (Class 9 to Class 12) the duration of the video must be 3-4 minutes.

    CBSE 2022-23 Storytelling Competition Participation Levels

    • School Level - Schools will conduct the competition, on their own between January 17 to January 31, for all categories and select one best entry in each category to participate at the regional level.
    • Regional Level - The regional level competition will be held digitally, from February 1 to February 12 through the CBSE Storytelling App. At the regional level, one of the best stories of each category will be selected from each CBSE region. Each student who will win the contest will get an online merit certificate.
    • National Level - The best entries selected at the regional level will be assessed digitally at the national level by a group of experts. The winners of the competition will get an online merit certificate.

