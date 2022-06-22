CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Date: Know the CBSE Board 10th 12th Result Expected Date at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Term 2 Result 2022, CBSE Board 10th 12th Result Date & Time Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the result date for class 10th and 12th term 2 soon. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the CBSE term 2 result date, however, the same is expected to be released soon. Going as per media reports, the CBSE class 10 result is expected to be released next week or first week of July, while CBSE 12th result 2022 will be announced in July.

Earlier, the Board had stated that it will release CBSE 10th results for students even if they have not appeared for either of the terms. Once released, students will be able to check their CBSE term 2 results 2022 on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in. As per reports, a total of 35 lakh students including 21 lakh class 10 students and 14 lakh class 12 students appeared in exams and are awaiting their CBSE results.

CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Evaluation Criteria

As per media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education has recently completed the checking procedure of the class 10th board copies and 12th exams concluded just a week ago which indicates that at least 20 days will be required for checking and uploading of marks. Therefore, the students can expect their CBSE board results for term 2 exams in July 2022. As of now, the CBSE has not made any such official announcement yet.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Date for Term 2

As per the latest information shared by officials, CBSE is expected to release the Class 10 results by the end of June or the first week of July. The evaluation for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 answer key has ended and the result compilation process will begin now. The decision on weightage for term 1 and 2 as well as the marking for absent students will also be announced soon.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result Date

As per media reports, the CBSE Class 12 result 2022 Term 2 evaluation work is already underway and is expected to complete soon. Some of the answer sheets have already been received by the evaluation centres and the checking has commenced. It is expected that by 28th June all the checking for term 2 class 12 will be completed. Therefore, as per the latest information, the CBSE term 2 class 12th result will be announced by July 2022.

