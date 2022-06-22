JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam From Tomorrow: Know Exam Day Guidelines, Do's and Don'ts Here

JEE Mains 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains from 23rd June 2022 (tomorrow) for session 1. This time, JEE will be conducted in 501 cities across the country and in 22 cities outside India. Students must download their JEE Main 2022 admit card in order to appear in the exam. Apart from that, they must also know exam day guidelines, do's, don'ts and what's not allowed in the JEE Main exam hall.

As per media reports, the JEE Main hall ticket also has a - Self-Declaration undertaking part which has to be filled by candidates with details of travel history in the last 15 days and COVID-19 information. Applicants can check below the exam day instructions and other important information related to JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam here.

JEE Mains 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must reach at least one hour before the commencement of JEE Main exam.



Candidates must carry admit card of JEE Main 2022 along with one valid ID card to the exam centre.



They need to follow the instructions of the invigilator strictly inside the exam hall.



Those who do not have the JEE Main hall ticket will not be permitted to sit for the examin under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.



Before reaching the JEE Main exam centres, candidates have fill the self-declaration form, paste their passport sized photograph and put the left hand thumb impression in the space provided.



Candidates need to enter the required details in the attendance sheet, put signature and paste photograph at the designated place.



They must sit on their allotted seats inside the exam hall. The unnecessary movement inside the exam hall is prohibited.

Check JEE Main 2022 Do's and Don'ts

Candidates are not allowed to carry instruments like geometry boxes or pencil boxes inside the exam hall. They must comply with the rules of the exam centre.

They should not carry any paper, stationery, textual material, eatables etc, inside the exam hall. Candidates must leave such item outside the exam hall.

Electronic gadgets like mobile, bluetooth, microphones, calculators, etc are not allowed inside the exam hall.

Pen/Pencil and blank paper of rough work will be provided in the examination hall.

They must avoid wearing any metallic or expensive jewellery.

Candidates must wear light, comfortable clothing during the exam.

Those suffering from diabetes will be allowed to carry eatables inside the exam hall - sugar tablets/fruits and transparent water bottles.

However, they will not be allowed to carry packed food such as chocolate, sandwich, etc. inside the examination hall.

JEE Mains 2022 COVID-19 Guidelines

Candidates will have to maintain social distance. Floor marks will be arranged outside the centre.

They will be required to sign the attendance sheet only after sanitizing their hands.

If the body temperature of a candidate is higher than COVID-19 norms, they will be required to take an exam in a separate room.

Candidates will have to drop their JEE Main admit card and rough sheet in the box after showing it to the invigilator.

The seating area including the monitor keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and chair will be sanitized. Moreover, all door handles, staircase railing, lift buttons will be disinfected.

Which Items Are Prohibited at JEE Main Exam Centres?

According to JEE Main exam day guidelines, candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, slide rules, log tables, printed or written material, bits of paper, pager, or any other device. If any candidate has any of the above items, their candidature will be treated as unfair means and their current examination will be cancelled & they will also be debarred for future examination(s) & the equipment will be seized.

