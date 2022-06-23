JEE Main 2022 Shift 2 Exam LIVE: Get JEE Main Question Paper Analysis & Answer Key Details Here

23 Jun 07:51 PM JEE Main 23 June 2022 Shift 2 Analysis - Moderate Paper As per reports and the initial reaction from students, the paper was easy to moderate in terms of difficulty level.

23 Jun 07:06 PM JEE Main 2022 Shift 2 Paper Analysis To Be Available Soon It is expected that many coaching institutes will soon release the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Analysis for Shift 2 exam. Question paper analysis and answer key with solution will also be available soon here on this page.

23 Jun 06:59 PM Marking scheme for JEE Mains paper 2 For MCQs, candidates will be given four marks for each correct answer and there will one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. For questions with numerical value, candidates will be given four marks for each correct answer and there will be deduction of one mark for each wrong answer. For the drawing test, two questions are evaluated out of 100 marks.

23 Jun 06:02 PM JEE Main 2022 Shift 2 Concludes The JEE Main 2022 shift 2, as well as day 1, concluded at 6 PM today. Candidates will shortly be provided with today's JEE Main paper shift 2 analysis on this page.

23 Jun 05:48 PM JEE Main 2022 Shift 1 Exam Analysis Candidates who appeared for JEE Main shift 1 exam today on 23rd June can check the complete paper analysis here. Go through the video for complete details -

23 Jun 05:16 PM Rough work in JEE Mains 2022 All calculation and writing work during the JEE Main 2022 is to be done only in the rough sheet provided at the exam centre on completion of the test, candidates must hand over the rough sheets to the Invigilator on duty in the exam hall.

23 Jun 03:35 PM JEE Main 2022 Guidelines Regarding COVID-19 NTA has released a special advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19. They must strictly follow the same at the exam centre. Check the image below -

23 Jun 03:22 PM JEE Main 23 June 2022 Shift 2 Exam Begins The JEE Main 2nd shift paper has started now. The exam will conclude at 6 pm. Candidates will be able to check JEE Main 2022 question paper and analysis on this page soon after the exam concludes.

23 Jun 02:59 PM Checklist For Candidates for JEE Main 2022 Shift 2 Exam Before going for the shift 2 examination, candidates must carry the required items - They must carry admit card including a valid photo identity proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport.

They must bring self-declaration form to the exam centre.

They must enter the e xam centres at least 30 minutes before the allotted time.

23 Jun 02:27 PM JEE Main 2022 Shift 2 @ 3:00 PM The Shift 2 of JEE Main 2022 Exam for 23rd June 2022 will begin at 3 PM. The 2nd Shift of the day has been dedicated for B.Tech paper and engineering aspirants will be appearing for the same. Candidates have started reaching their respective exam centres for Shift 2 of the examination, which will begin shortly. Stay tuned for latest updates here.

23 Jun 02:24 PM How difficult was JEE Main 2022 June 23 Shift 1 Paper? What was the difficulty level of #JEEMains2022 June 23 Shift 1 Paper?



23 Jun 02:15 PM 3D Questions Dominate Paper 2A With coaching institutes and academic experts working on memory-based question paper for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam, one thing that is clearly coming out is that the Paper 2A and Paper 2B were dominated by 3D questions. In fact, some students have said that the paper consisted of 4 to 5 questions related to 3D structures which were of moderate difficulty level. Another set of questions asked in the exam were related to IDFC Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC).

23 Jun 02:07 PM JEE Main 2022 Questions Asked in Paper During the initial reactions, candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 exam have shared some key questions that were asked in the BArch and BPlan papers held today. The question paper consisted of a question in which candidates had to draw a scene of the Holi festival, while another question inquired about the colours used in the Burger King logo. Another math-related question that was seen in JEE Main 2022 Question Paper was 1:500 / 1cm is to 5 m. Please draw a scene describing Holi Festival in India

Please describe what is the colour of the logo used by Burger King

What is the ratio of 1:500 / 1cm is to 5 m?

23 Jun 02:04 PM JEE Main 2022 Question Paper PDF JEE Main 2022 exam for Paper 2A and Paper 2B concluded at 12:30 PM today afternoon. Several coaching institutes and experts will be releasing memory-based question for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Examination today afternoon. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to this page to get these JEE Main 2022 question paper PDF shortly on this page.

23 Jun 01:10 PM JEE Main 2022 BArch Paper Moderate Most candidates have stated that the Paper 2A was moderate in nature with the difficulty level of the questions falling in mid-range. While some students said that they found a few questions from the Mathematics section to be difficult, they would still solve it in given time. Expert analysis of JEE Main 2022 Exam will be shared here shortly.

23 Jun 01:04 PM JEE Main 2022 Analysis for BArch, BPlan Papers JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam for BArch and BPlan aspirants concluded today on 23rd June 2022 in the morning session. JEE Main 2022 shift 1 was reserved for Paper 2A, Paper 2B i.e., BArch and BPlan papers. The BArch Paper i.e., Paper 2A comprises Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing Test as well. Overall, students’ initial reactions suggest that the BArch Paper was moderate in nature in terms of the difficulty of questions being asked.

23 Jun 01:02 PM Student Reactions on JEE Mains 2022 Shift 1 Exam As per media reports, those who appeared for the JEE Mains today have shared that the question paper was moderate to difficult. Based on their memory, students found the questions to be moderate while some questions were more towards the difficult side.

23 Jun 12:58 PM JEE Main 2022 Exam Analysis for Shift 1 As per media reports, the candidates who have attempted JEE Main 2022 today said that the paper was easy. According to them, the paper followed the pattern of NCERT.

23 Jun 12:45 PM JEE Main 2022 2nd Shift Exam Timings Session Afternoon Shift Timing of examination 3 to 6 PM Duration of examination 3 Hours Entry to the examination centre 2.00 PM to 2.30 PM Instructions by the invigilator(s) 2.30 PM to 2.50 PM Candidates log in to read instructions 2.50 PM Test commences 3.00 PM

23 Jun 12:38 PM When will JEE Main 2022 session 2 Registration start? The JEE Main 2022 session 2 registration has started from 1st to 30th June in online mode. Applicants can find the JEE Main 2022 session 2 registration link at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check the image of registration window below -

23 Jun 12:34 PM Total marks for JEE Mains for BArch The total marks of JEE Main for the BArch paper is 400. The marks are divided as follows: Mathematics - 100 marks

Aptitude Test - 200 marks

Drawing - 100 marks

23 Jun 12:32 PM JEE Main 2022 - Shift 1 Paper Concludes The shift 1 paper of JEE Main 2022 exam has been conducted. It is expected that many coaching institutes will soon release the memory-based question paper and answer key with solutions from students who had appeared in the exam. The same will be available here on this page.

23 Jun 12:19 PM JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis After the exam gets over, the JEE Main exam analysis 2022 for today's paper will be provided on this page soon. The JEE Main 2022 Barch paper will be over at 12 noon.

23 Jun 12:06 PM JEE Mains Exam Date 2022 This year, NTA JEE Mains 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in two phases. JEE Main exam date 2022 for session 1 is 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June and JEE Mains session 2 will be conducted from 21 to 30 July.

Check List of Documents To Be Carried Along with JEE Mains admit card 2022 Those who are writing the exam must have one valid ID proof and other prescribed documents. Without carrying the same they will not be allowed to write the exam.