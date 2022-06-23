JEE Main 2022 Begins Today: Know NTA's Checklist for Candidates ahead of Exam Here

JEE Main 2022 Begins - Know Checklist Here: JEE Main 2022 Examination for Session 1 will begin from today - 23rd June 2022. NTA - the National Testing Agency has completed all the necessary preparations for the engineering entrance exam to be held across the country smoothly. The June session of JEE Main 2022 exam will be held at 501 cities across the country and 22 cities outside India starting today. The exam would begin at 9 AM in the morning at designated exam centres that have been prescribed to the candidates. With just few hours left for JEE Main 2022 Exam, it is important for the candidates to know and be aware of the last minute checklist and guidelines that are to be kept in mind before appearing for the examination.

Exam Timing and Slots: JEE Main 2022 is being held in two slots in a day i.e., morning slot from 9 AM to 12 PM and afternoon slot from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Admit Cards Mandatory: Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2022 exam should keep in mind that admit cards or hall tickets are the most important and mandatory document required to attempt the examination. Every candidate must carry their JEE Main 2022 admit card to the exam centre without which they will not be allowed to appear for the test.

Photo ID and Photograph: Along with JEE Main Admit Card 2022, candidates will also be required to present a valid Photo Identity Card at the exam centre. The ID Card presented must corroborate the information provided on the JEE Main 2022 hall ticket. Along with this, candidates will also need to carry a recent passport size photograph of their (preferably the same used/uploaded as part of JEE Main 2022 application form) to the exam centre for verification purposes.

Reporting Time: JEE Main 2022 Exam is being held in two slots i.e., morning and afternoon and candidates are required to reach their designated exam centre at least 1.5 hours prior to the commencement of the paper.

No Electronic Gadgets : No electronic gadgets are allowed inside the examination hall of JEE Main 2022. Therefore, candidates are advised to leave any kind of electronic device, including calculators, mobile phones, smart watches etc, at home, or make arrangements for its storage at the centre.

: No electronic gadgets are allowed inside the examination hall of JEE Main 2022. Therefore, candidates are advised to leave any kind of electronic device, including calculators, mobile phones, smart watches etc, at home, or make arrangements for its storage at the centre. Dress Code : As part of the dress code prescribed for JEE Main 2022, students are not allowed to wear ‘shoes or footwear’ with thick soles as well as ‘garments with large buttons’. Candidates wearing specific attire for religious reasons are advised to report to the exam centre early as they will have to undergo mandatory frisking.

: As part of the dress code prescribed for JEE Main 2022, students are not allowed to wear ‘shoes or footwear’ with thick soles as well as ‘garments with large buttons’. Candidates wearing specific attire for religious reasons are advised to report to the exam centre early as they will have to undergo mandatory frisking. Self Declaration Form: The first page of JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is the self-declaration form which has to be printed out and signed by the parents and candidates. Along with signature, students will also have to put their left-hand thumb impression and signature on it. It is mandatory for all students to bring the self-declaration form to the exam centre.

Team Jagranjosh wishes all JEE Main 2022 aspirants good luck for the examination.

