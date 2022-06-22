NEET 2022 NOT Postponed: Fake Notice claiming Busted by PIB, NTA confirms Exam to be held as per Schedule

NEET 2022 NOT Postponed: Putting a lid of all the rumours and speculations around NEET 2022 Postponement, PIB Factcheck Team has issued an important update with regards to the upcoming medical entrance exam. In an update shared on its social media channel, PIB has confirmed that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 has NOT been postponed and will be held as per the schedule announced earlier. The clarification regarding NEET UG 2022 Exam comes following a fake notice claiming postponement of the medical entrance exam went viral on social media platforms. In response to this, PIB has issued a clarification busting the fake news and confirming that NEET 2022 exam will be held as per its schedule.

NEET UG 2022 Fake Notice Busted

The fake notice which was being shared on social media platforms was doctored to make it look like an official notification but contained fake details. The notice claimed that the NEET UG 2022 Exam has been postponed from its regular scheduled date of 17th July 2022 and will now be held on 4th September 2022. Soon after the fake notification went viral on social media, several candidates reached out to NTA which will be holding the NEET UG 2022 Exam seeking clarification on the matter. In response to this, the exam authority confirmed that no such notice has been issued by it and in fact, it was a fake notice which went viral.

Busting the fake notice, PIB’s Factcheck team shared an update on the social media platform saying that “A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022. #PIBFactCheck This notice is #Fake NTA has not issued any such notice." To avoid further confusion among students and candidates who are to appear for the NEET UG 2022 Exam, they are advised to share it with other friends and peers who have registered for the examination.

A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022. #PIBFactCheck



▶️ This notice is #Fake



▶️ @DG_NTA has not issued any such notice pic.twitter.com/tjFRpJWZNy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 21, 2022

NEET 2022 Postponement Demand from Students

The fake notice about NEET UG 2022 Exam being postponed comes following a increase in demand for the deferment of medical entrance exam among the aspirants. Several medical aspirants have been running online campaigns demanding postponement of NEET UG 2022 exam and seeking additional time to prepare for the same. On the other hand, some groups have also written to authorities, including NTA, Education Minster Dharmendra Pradhan as well, seeking their intervention to get the exam postponed. So far, authorities have not responded to any such demand for NEET 2022 postponement.

Also Read: NATA Result 2022 Declared, Get Direct Link Here