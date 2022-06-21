NATA Result 2022 Declared, Get Direct Link Here, Check NATA 2022 Result Scorecard online at nata.in

NATA Result 2022 Declared: Finally, NATA 2022 Result has been announced. As per the latest update, the CoA - Council of Architecture has announced the NATA Result 2022 for the national-level architecture entrance exam. Candidates who have appeared for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture NATA 2022 Entrance Test held on 12th June, can now check their individual results and download NATA 2022 Scorecards by logging onto the exam portal - nata.in. Alternatively, to make access to NATA 2022 Results easier for the students, a direct link to check NATA 2022 Result is also placed below:

Download NATA 2022 Results - Direct Link (Available Now)

NATA 2022 Results Declared for 11000 Candidates

The NATA 2022 Results have been declared for nearly 11000 candidates who appeared for the national-level architecture entrance exam. The NATA 2022 Results declared are for the exam held on 12th June 2022. The exam was held at 134 exam centres spread across the country. As of now, the CoA has declared NATA 2022 Results only for the first exam only. In order to download and access the NATA 2022 Scorecards, candidates would be required to enter their Roll Numbers/application numbers on the website.

How to check and download NATA 2022 online?

As of now, CoA has made the NATA 2022 Results available to the students online via the official website - nata.in. To make checking NATA 2022 Results easier for the students without any challenges or issues, candidates need to locate and click on the ‘NATA 2022 Registration’ link provided on the homepage. From there, you will be redirected to the login page of the website, where candidates will be required to enter their Email ID, Password and Security Code displayed on the screen. After logging in, students will be able to access their NATA 2022 Results scorecard. The scorecard will contain the section-wise score and rank secured by the candidates.

