CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Date: When CBSE Board will declare 10th, 12th Results @cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022: Since the term 2 CBSE exams for classes 10th and 12th has been conducted, it is expected that the board will soon announce the CBSE term 2 result date and time. Though CBSE is yet to provide an official date regarding the declaration of results, as per media reports, it is expected that the results will be declared by end of June or in the first week of July for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams 2022. However, the class 12th results are expected to be out by last week of July 2022. As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding the same.

Updated as on 20th June at 4.22 PM

CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the result date of class 10th and 12th for term 2 soon. As per media reports, the board is expected to announce the CBSE term 2 results 2022 for class 10th by end of the June or in the first week of July, whereas CBSE class 12th result 2022 is likely to be announced by next month. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the CBSE Term 2 result date, it is expected to be available soon.

Once announced, students can check their CBSE term 2 result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the CBSE Term 2 mark sheet will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website - digilocker.gov.in. Earlier, the term 1 result sheets for class 10th and 12th were sent to schools and students collect their mark sheets from the respective schools.

CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Date for class 10th and 12th

As per reports, the experts have shared the tentative date of 29th or 30th June 2022 at max. While the officials have not mentioned anything on the possible date, they have informed that the board is expected to announce the CBSE term 2 result for class 10th within 20 days from the completion of the exams.

CBSE 12th exams ended on 15th June 2022. As per reports, the results for CBSE Class 12 are expected to be released between 10th to 15th July 2022. Some experts suggest that CBSE 12th term 2 result will be announced on 31st July as the date for the release. The CBSE has, however, not released any date for the result declaration.

CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Evaluation To Complete Today

As per media reports, the CBSE Board Class 10th checking process will complete by today, 20th June 2022. Teachers who are involved in the evaluation process have shared that the checking is still underway. The deadline of 20th June has been shared with the board for completion of the checking task. It has also been shared that to speed up the process, the board has decided to undertake regional checking centres. The board takes about 7 days to compile and release the results after the checking is completed.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 Marksheets

CBSE term 2 result 2022 for class 10th and 12th will contain the overall performance in term 1 and 2 exams. After the declaration of result, the students can download the scorecard from the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in. Over 35 lakh students have appeared for the term 2 exams. A total of 21 lakh students took their Class 10 exam, while 14 lakh students appeared for the 12th exam 2022.