CBSE, UP Board syllabus curtailed, only 70% curriculum to be applicable for 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023

CBSE, UP Board Exam 2023 Syllabus: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) have decided to retain the 30% cut in the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12. The decision to keep the 30% syllabus cut was taken by the UPMSP and CBSE due to learning loss caused by COVID-19. This is for the third consecutive year, the CBSE and UP Board have decided to teach from the 70% syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 curriculum.

UP Board Exam 2023

As per the information released, the UP Board exams will be conducted in March and a total of 5 monthly tests will be conducted for Class 9 and 10 students from this year, according to the new UP Board exam pattern. As per the academic calendar, the half-yearly UP Board practical exams will be held in the last week of September and half yearly written exams will be held in the second and third week of October. The UP government further said that the syllabus for the upcoming academic session will be completed by 20th January 2023, for all classes.

CBSE Board Exam 2023

Earlier, the CBSE also announced that last year’s syllabus will be applicable for the academic year 2022-23. Without putting any additional pressure this year also 70% of the curriculum will be taught and assessment of students will be based on the curtailed curriculum cover. Apart from this, CBSE will be conducting a single board exam for Classes 10th and 12th. The board also has made a few more changes in the evaluation scheme that includes marks weightage and alternation in weightage to be given to different types of questions.