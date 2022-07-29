CBSE Board Exam 2023: From Single Exam to Changes in Marks Weightage, Know Key Changes Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: From this session 2022-2023 onwards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting a single board exam for Classes 10th and 12th. As per media reports, the CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj informed that the CBSE board exams 2023 will be held from 15th February onwards in 2023. This was announced along with the release of CBSE class 10th and 12th board exam results 2022.

Unlike 2022, there will be only one board exam next year. Apart from this, CBSE has made a few more changes in the evaluation scheme that includes marks weightage and alternation in weightage to be given to different types of questions. Students who will be appearing for CBSE board exams 2023 can check below some of the key changes here.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 To Be Held Once in a Year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that in 2023 there will only be one exam, in addition to some other changes compared to this exam. As per media reports, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that, “CBSE has decided to go back to the conventional practice of holding board exams once a year. In 2022, in view of Covid-19, these exams were conducted in two terms.”

He also said, “In light of the lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct the 2023 examination from 15 February 2023.” Hence, students should note that there will be changes in the overall marking scheme for board exam 2023.

Changes in Marks Weightage in CBSE Board Exam 2023

As per the recently announced assessment policy of board exams 2022-23, there will be at least 40% competency-based questions in classes 9th and 10th. These questions can be multiple-choice questions, case-based, source-based integrated questions or any other type of questions. In addition, 20% of the questions will be objective-type and the remaining 40% will be short answer or long answer type in the 2022-23 CBSE class 10th final exams.

In CBSE class 12 exams, a minimum of 30% of questions will be competency-based in form of multiple-choice questions, case-based, source-based integrated questions or any other type of questions. Also, the objective-type questions will carry 20% weightage and the remaining 50% will be short or long answer-type questions.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Syllabus

Along with conducting only 1 board exam, CBSE has also reduced the 30% syllabus for class 9th to 12th students for the 2023 session. Students can check the CBSE Board exam curriculum for next year's board exams at cbseacademic.nic.in. The sample question paper, marking scheme, a question bank, etc., will be uploaded to the official website of CBSE.

