CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation Window for Verification of Marks To Close Today at cbse.gov.in, Get Details Here

CBSE Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be closing the window to apply for verification of marks today. Students willing to apply for CBSE 10th 12th verification of marks will be able to apply on the official website - cbse.gov.in. However, the CBSE revaluation process will not end today, since the revaluation will be a three-part process, it will continue till August. Only the first part i.e., the window to apply for verification of marks of CBSE 10th 12th results will be ending today on 28th July 2022.

To apply for verification of marks for CBSE result 2022, both class 10th 12th students have to pay Rs. 500 per subject. Earlier, the CBSE board announced the class 10th and 12th result 2022. To prepare the CBSE results, the board followed a 30:70 weightage criteria.

Verification of Marks in CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022

As per the updates, the board will be closing the window to apply for verification of marks in CBSE 10th 12th result 2022. CBSE revaluation facility of submitting requests for verification of marks will be available till 11:59 pm today in online mode.

Also, all those who do not apply for CBSE verification of marks, will not be able to get photocopies of their answer sheets or get their scores re-evaluated. Hence, in case students who wish to do any of these with CBSE result 2022 must apply for verification of marks till today.

How To Apply for CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation for Verification of Marks?

Students will have to visit the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education - cbse.gov.in to apply for verification of marks. On the homepage, they need to click on - Circular regarding Verification, Photocopy, Revaluation 2022 Term-II | Class X | Class XII | Apply Online. After that, a new page will appear on the screen, where students will have to apply online. Now, enter the asked details and pay the requisite fees. The CBSE revaluation step 1 for applying for verification of marks will be done.

