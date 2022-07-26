CBSE 10th Topper 2022: Sreeja becomes Bihar State Topper with 99.40%, Overcame Parental Loss ahead of Board Exams

CBSE 10th Topper Interview 2022: CBSE Board declared the Class 10 Results for the annual board exams on the 22nd July 2022 - Friday. The CBSE Class 10 Result has brought to the fore several success stories of students who have fought against odds to put up a stellar performance in the Class X Examination. Sreeja - a young achiever from Patna, Bihar is also one among them. She is from DAV Public School, Patna has scored 99.40% marks to emerge as the Bihar State Topper for CBSE 10th Result 2022 and one of the top performers in the exam nationally. She overcame several personal challenges and tragedies to become the CBSE 10th Topper for Bihar State. Here’s the inspirational story of Sreeja, who battled all odds to become Bihar State Topper for CBSE 10th Result 2022.

Personal Challenges and Tragedies

Sreeja had a troubled childhood and had seen several challenges during her formative years before her Class X examination. She lost her mother at an early age, after which her father decided to get remarried and left her in the care of her maternal grandparents. Since then, Sreeja has been brought up by her mother’s family. She also has a younger sister, who also lives with her at her maternal grandparents’ house. But despite facing such challenges at such a young age, Sreeja remained steadfast in her resolve to perform well in the CBSE 10th Exam 2022. When asked if these personal tragedies affected her preparation, she says that “I didn't let these things bother me while studying.”

Preparation Strategy

Sreeja became Bihar State Topper for CBSE Class X Results declared on 22nd July by scoring 99.40% in the examination. The CBSE 10th Topper for Bihar State scored 497 marks out of a total of 500 with a perfect score of 100 in Science and Sanskrit and 99 marks each in Mathematics, English and Social Studies.

Sharing her preparation strategy to ace the CBSE 10th Exam 2022, Sreeja says that ‘consistency is the key’ to success in any exam and that is exactly what helped her ace the CBSE 10th Board Exam 2022. Not focusing on the number of hours that she would devote to studies; she adds that a balanced approach that helps manage studies can help students prepare well for the exam. Emphasising practice, she says that before the Class X Board Exam she solved several question papers and revised every topic well so that she would retain the subject matter for a longer period. Because of this preparation strategy, she didn’t feel the need to join any coaching centre and was able to ace the Class 10 Exams on her own.

What lies ahead for Sreeja?

Talking about her future, Sreeja says that she has a keen interest in science and has already taken admission in Science Stream at DAV-Public School - BSEB, Patna. Along with Class 11, she has already commenced her preparation for JEE Main 2022 Exam. She wants to become an Electrical Engineer in future and wants to join IIT Madras for her further studies. Her success in Class 10 Board Exams clearly shows the talent that she possesses and the hard work she is ready to put in, to transform it into excellence. Her story of overcoming not only academic hurdles but also personal challenges and tragedies to become Bihar CBSE 10th Topper is surely an inspiration to everyone.

