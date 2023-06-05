CCMN Counselling 2023 Registrations To Begin Soon, Check Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CCMN Counselling Registration 2023: The registration process for Centralized Counselling for M.Sc, M.Sc Technology to commence today. According to the official notification, the Online Registration, Fee Payment, and Choice Filling will be available by late evening today. Students with a valid JAM 2023 score eligible to apply for the programmes can visit the official website to comp;ete the registrations. The admissions are conducted for the courses offered at the National Institutes of Technology and the Centrally Funded Technical Institutes, IIEST, and other participating institutions.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

The last date for Registration unlocking by the candidate is June 22, 2023, while the last date for online registration and fee payment is June 24, 2023. The round 1 seat allotment of the students will be released on June 29, 2023.

CCMN counselling registration link will be available on the official website - ccmn.admissions.nic.in. A direct link for the registration and fee payment process will also be available on this page as soon as the online registration process begins.

CCMN 2023 Counselling Round 1 Schedule

Event Date Start of Online Registration, Fee Payment and Online Choice Filling June 5, 2023 Last date for Registration unlocking by candidate June 22, 2023 Last date for Online Registration and Fee Payment by UPI /Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking June 24, 2023 Last date for resolution of issues related to fee payment



June 26, 2023 Last date of Online Choice Filling and locking of choices by the candidate Automatic Locking of saved choices (if choices not locked by the candidate) Announcement of Round-1 Seat Allotment June29, 2023

CCMN 2023 Registration Process

The registration window for the CCMN counselling procedure will begin soon. Those who have qualified the JAM 2023 exams with the required marks can complete the registration process by following the steps provided below.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the CCMN official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the registration fee and click on the submission link

Also Read: NIRF Rankings 2023 Released on June 5: IIT Madras Retains Rank 1 Despite Less Score Compared to Last Year, Check List Here