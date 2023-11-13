CEED, UCEED 2024 Registration Last Date, Application With Late Fee Until Nov 20

UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will close the UCEED and CEED 2024 registration window today, November 13, 2023. Eligible students who are yet to submit their UCEED, CEED 2024 registrations can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

Students must however note that the application link will be available until November 20, 2023. Students can submit the registrations with a late fee until the given date. Students unable to complete the registrations within the regular fee deadline can submit the applications until November 20, 2023.

The UCEED 2024 application link is available on the official website - uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the CEED 2024 registrations on the official website - ceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED Registration 2024 - Click Here

CEED Registration 2024 - Click Here

UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration and Application Registration

The UCEED and CEED 2024 registration link is available on the official website. Before registering for the UCEEd and CEED 2024 registrations candidates are advised to reach through the eligibility criteria for the entrance examination.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED/ CEED 2024

Step 2: Click on the registration link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details in the link provided

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the link provided

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration Late Fee

The UCEED, CEED 2024 registration window closes today. Students can however submit the applications until November 20, 2023, with a late fee. Candidates are required to submit a late fee of Rs. 500/- along with the registration fee.

