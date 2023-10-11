CGBSE Board Exam 2024: Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Exam Registration Starts at cgbse.nic.in, Know Last Date Here

CGBSE Board Exam 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has activated the registration window for Chhattisgarh classes 10th and 12th exam 2024 online. To register for the CGBSE board exam 2024, students have to visit the official website: cgbse.nic.in. As per the dates announced, the last date to register for class 10th and 12th board exam is October 31, 2023.

However, there is an option to fill up the CGBSE exam form with late fees till November 30, 2023. Like this year, it is expected that the Chhattisgarh Board will conduct the CG 10th and 12th exams in March 2024. The exam datesheet might be released by November first week 2023.

CGBSE Board Exam Registration 2024

Students who will be appearing for CG Board class 10 and 12th board exams 2024 must note that the registration process has started. They can go through the table to know the complete dates:

Events Dates Last date to register for CG 10th, 12th board exam October 31, 2023 Submission of CGBSE exam form with late fees November 1 to 15, 2023 Submission of CG Board exam form with special late fees November 16 to 30, 2023

CG Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates 2024

The Chhattisgarh Board will be conducting the CGBSE 10th and 12th exams in March 2024. However, the board is yet to release the subject-wise exam dates for the Chhattisgarh Board. Going as per past trends, the CG Board exam datesheet can be released by first week of November 2023. However, an official notification is still awaited. Along with the exam dates, the board will also release guidelines to be followed in the exam centres.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Pattern 2024

As per the notice released earlier, the exam pattern of Chhattisgarh classes 10th and 12th includes both objective and subjective questions. The class 10th board exam is held for 100 marks out of which 75 marks are assigned for written exam and 25 for internal assessment. As per last year pattern, the board exam will be held for 3 hours.

Chhattisgarh Board Statistics

In 2023, a total of 3,37,569 students registered for class 10th. Of these, 3,30,681 candidates appeared for the examination, including 1,52,891 boys and 1,77,790 girls, and the result of 3,30,055 were declared. Similarly, there were 3,28,121 students registered for class 12th. Out of these, 3,23,625 students appeared for the exam, including 1,43,919 boys and 1,79,706 girls, and the results of 3,23,266 students were announced.

