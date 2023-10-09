TS Inter Dussehra Holidays 2023: Telangana Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed, Check Dates Here

Dussehra 2023 Holidays in Telangana: Dussehra, also known as Dasara, is one of the important festivals celebrated in Telangana. As per the reports, the State Education Department has announced a total of 13 days off for schools and colleges. Both government and private schools across the state will be closed during this period. These holidays will be observed from October 13 to 25, 2023.

As per the official notice, the intermediate colleges in Telangana will be closed from October 19 to 25, 2023. Both schools and junior colleges will resume their classes on October 26, 2023. Students and parents are advised to keep updated and stay connected with their respective school authorities for the latest updates.

Telangana Junior College Closed News

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has mandated that all junior colleges strictly follow the allocated holiday schedule, ensuring no classes are conducted during this designated break. District intermediate education officers have been ordered to ensure that colleges comply with this directive. The junior colleges in Telangana are scheduled to observe a seven-day holiday period from October 19 to 25, 2023, aligning with the celebrations of Dasara.

As per the media reports, before the commencement of the Dasara holidays, schools in Telangana will complete summative assessment 1 (SA-1) from October 5 to 11, 2023.

Check the official notice here

According to last year's academic session, the Dussehra holidays in Telangana spanned 14 days, this year, the holiday period has been shortened to 13 days. Both the government and private schools will resume their regular classes on October 26, 2023. In Telangana, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 24, 2023.

