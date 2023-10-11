Agra Schools Closed Today, Tomorrow Due To Janakpuri Mahotsav 2023, Check Details Here

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday: All schools in Agra are to remain closed today as well as tomorrow due to the Janakpuri Mahotsav 2023 celebrations. The District Magistrate of Agra has ordered all the respective school authorities to close the schools on October 11 and 12, 2023. This decision has been made to avoid traffic congestion on the occasion of organizing the traditional Rambaraat and Janakpuri Mahotsav 2023.

As per the official notice, all the Government / Council / Secondary / Kasturba Gandhi residential girls schools will be closed from class nursery to 12th of Agra district. The school is scheduled to reopen on October 13, 2023.

Check the official notice below

Sikkim Schools Closed

The government of Sikkim has ordered schools in the flood-affected region to conduct online classes for the students who are studying in classes 9 to 12. This decision aims to cover up the lost class time resulting from the closure of educational institutions until October 15, following the flash floods in the region.

Telangana Dussehra Holidays



The State Education Department of Telangana has also announced a total of 13 days off for schools and colleges. Both the government and private schools across the state will be closed from October 13 to 25, 2023.

