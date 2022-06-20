    CLAT 2022 Question Paper: Download CLAT Question Paper PDF Here, Know Expected Cut-offs Here

    CLAT 2022 Question Paper PDF: CLAT 2022 Exam was conducted on 19th June. Candidates can now download CLAT Question Paper PDF for the law entrance exam from here. GET CLAT 2022 Question Paper Analysis and Expected Cut-offs for the 2022 session here. 

    Updated: Jun 20, 2022 16:47 IST
    CLAT 2022 Question Paper PDF: As per the recent updates, the Consortium of NLUs concluded Common Law Admission Test 2022 on 19th June. The exam was held in offline mode. Now that the exam is over, candidates can download the CLAT question paper 2022 from the direct link given below. Solving the CLAT question paper will help the candidate understand the test pattern, and type of questions asked in the examination. After solving the CLAT 2022 question papers, candidates should evaluate their performance and work on weak areas. Moreover, solving CLAT question paper will prepare the candidates for all levels of questions - difficult, easy, lengthy, or tricky.

    How to Download CLAT Question Paper?

    Candidates can download the question paper of CLAT 2022 on this page. They need to click on the CLAT 2022 question paper link given above. A pdf will be displayed. Upon clicking on the download link, the CLAT question paper will be downloaded in PDF format. Solving CLAT sample papers/question papers will give the feel of the actual exam and develop the aptitude for solving questions in a given format and time duration. CLAT question papers also gives exposure to all types of questions asked in various sections of the exam. 

    CLAT Question Paper Pattern 2022 

    Sections

    No. of MCQs

    Maximum Marks

    English Language

    28-32 

    28-32 

    Current Affairs including General Knowledge

    35-39 

    35-39 

    Logical Reasoning

    28-32 

    28-32

    Legal Reasoning

    35-39 

    35-39

    Quantitative Techniques 

    13-17 

    13-17 

    Total 

    150 

    150

    CLAT Answer Key 2022 

    Earlier, the Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT Answer Key 2022 for the candidates. The answer key has been released today and is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. All the candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2022 can now download and access the answer key and verify the answer provided by them against it. The answer key can be used by the students to check their probable score in the CLAT 2022 using it.

    Also Read: CLAT Answer Key 2022 (Today): CLAT 2022 Answer Key to be Released Soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in 

