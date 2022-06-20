CLAT Answer Key 2022 (Released): CLAT 2022 Answer Key OUT, Download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT Answer Key 2022 (Released): The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT Answer Key 2022 for the recently concluded national-level law entrance exam. The CLAT 2022 Answer Key has been released today afternoon - 20th June 2022 and was published on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. All the candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2022 exam held on 19th June can now download and access the answer key and verify the answer provided by them against it. The answer key can be used by the students to check the number of correct answers given by them in the exam and their probable score in the CLAT 2022 using it.

Download CLAT 2022 Answer Key - Direct Link (Released)

Objection Window Available Till 21st June @ 3:30 PM

Along with the release of CLAT 2022 Answer Key, the exam authority has also officially opened the CLAT 2022 answer key objection window during which candidates can challenge the same. Candidates who feel that there is some error of discrepancy in the CLAT 2022 Answer Key Released by the exam authority can raise an objection against the same by logging onto the exam portal. The deadline to challenge CLAT 2022 answer key is available till 21st June at 3:30 PM.

CLAT 2022 Answer Key Provisional Answer Key

Following the completion of the CLAT 2022 Examination on Sunday, the Consortium released an official notification sharing details of the entrance examination. In the notice, the exam authority noted that CLAT 2022 exam was held successfully for Undergraduate and Postgraduate admissions in 131 Examination Centres, across 84 locations in 25 States. With the exam concluded, the Consortium will release the ‘Master Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key’ for CLAT 2022 Exam today in forenoon hours. The answer key being released today will be provisional in nature and will be open to objections and challenges from the candidates. The dates for starting and ending of the answer key challenge

CLAT 2022 Exam Concludes - Read Official Notification Here

How to Download CLAT Answer Key 2022 online?

The exam authority will release the CLAT 2022 Answer Key for the upcoming law entrance exam held on the 19th June 2022 - Sunday. The answer key for CLAT 2022 will be released by the Consortium online via the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will be able to access and download it online from the official website by providing the details asked on the portal. The CLAT Answer Key 2022 will be published in the form of a PDF document and it will contain correct answers to all the questions that have been asked in the examination. Using the CLAT 2022 answer key, candidates can will be able to calculate the total marks that they might score in the law entrance exam and the estimated CLAT 2022 score. In case of any errors or discrepancies in the CLAT 2022 Answer Key, candidates can raise an objection or challenge the same online.

