CLAT 2024: Gandhinagar National Law University adds domicile reservation category, check notice pdf here

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities has added a reservation category in Gandhinagar National Law University, Silvassa for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). The notice states, “For the UG and PG programmes, a ‘Domicile Reservation’ category has been added. Candidates domiciled in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD) are eligible for consideration in this reservation category. Eligible candidates may update their details on the CLAT Portal.”

The registration process for CLAT 2024 for admission to 22 NLUs and other participating universities is underway. Candidates are required to submit the CLAT application form online at the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in. As per the schedule, the CLAT 2024 exam will be conducted on December 3.

How to update the reservation category in CLAT 2024 form?

The consortium has also announced step-by-step instructions to update the reservation category for candidates who have opted for Gandhinagar National Law University, Silvassa. They must also check the updated information brochure of GNLU at its official website. The steps to update the reservation category are given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Login to CLAT candidate account

Step 3: Click on the edit application button

Step 4: Go to the reservation tab under GNLU, Silvassa

Step 5: For the question - Are you a domicile of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu? answer yes and select the Reservation Category you want to claim from the given drop-down menu

Step 6: Click the submit button to save changes

CLAT Exam Pattern 2024 Revised for UG Programmes

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has made some changes in exam pattern of CLAT undergraduate (UG) law courses. As per the revised exam pattern, the officials have reduced the number of questions in CLAT 2024. Whereas for PG programmes, there will be no change in syllabus and exam pattern.

