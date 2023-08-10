Mumbai University LLM Admission 2023 Registrations to Begin on August 12; Check Eligibility Here

Mumbai University LLM Admission 2023: MU will start the registrations for the LLM entrance exam on August 12, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the test and pay the prescribed fee on the official website: mu.ac.in. Candidates are advised to register before the last date: August 21, 2023.

As per the official schedule, the Mumbai University LLM entrance exam 2023 will be held on August 31, 2023. The exam has a flexible schedule and will be held for one hour only. Candidates can take the exam between 1.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. The mode of the entrance exam will be English or Marathi.

Mumbai University LLM Admission 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply for the entrance exam is given below:

MU LLM Entrance Exam 2023 Click Here

Mumbai University LLM Admission 2023: Who Can Apply for Entrance Exam?

Candidates can check out the below-mentioned eligibility requirements before applying for the exam:

Candidates who have passed LL.B. or those who have appeared for the final semester examinations of the 3 or 5-year LL.B. Programme from the University of Mumbai or any other recognized University.

Candidates who are currently pursuing LL.M. will be required to cancel their earlier LL.M. admission to appear in LL.M. CET 2023.

Mumbai University LLM Admission 2023: Steps to Apply for Entrance Exam

Interested candidates can follow the below steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: forms.epravesh.com/mumbaiuniversitylaw/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

