CPGET 2023 Phase 2 Registrations Close Today, Web Options Entry Begin on October 14

CPGET Counselling Phase 2 Registration: The CPGET 2023 counselling phase 2 registration window to close today. Students participating in the second round of counselling can visit the official website of CPGET counselling to complete the registration and application process.

The phase 2 counselling registrations for CPGET 2023 began on October 6, 2023. All those candidates unable to secure a seat in the first round of counselling are eligible to apply in the second round of counselling. Following the registration process, students will be able to enter the web options for the second round of counselling. The link for students to enter the choices will open on October 14, 2023.

The CPGET 2023 counselling phase 2 registration link is available on the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com. Students yet to submit the applications can also check the result through the direct link given below.

CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Registration - Click Here

CPGET 2023 Phase 2 Registration Process

The CPGET 2023 counselling phase 2 registration window is open until today. Candidates yet to submit their applications can follow the steps given here to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CPGET

Step 2: Click on the apply online for verification

Step 3: Enter the details and fill out the application form

Step 4: Complete the web options entry after the verification process

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

The link for students to enter the web options for the allotment result will be available on the official website. When entering the choices for the allotment, students ate required to follow the order of preference for allotment. Based on the availability of seats and the choices entered, the CPGET phase 2 allotment result will be announced on October 23, 2023.

