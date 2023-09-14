CPGET Counselling 2023: Phase 1 Registrations Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

CPGET 2023 Counselling Application: Osmania University, Hyderabad will close the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2023 counselling registration window tomorrow, September 15, 2023. Candidates yet to apply for the phase 1 admission round can visit the official website of CPGET and complete the registration and application process.

The application process began on September 5, 2023. Candidates who cleared the CPGET 2023 entrance exams are eligible to apply for the admission counselling process. According to the schedule, the first allotment list will be released on September 26, 2023.

CPGET 2023 counselling round 1 application link is available on the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com. Candidates yet to submit the applications can also click on the direct link given here to complete the application process.

CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Application - Click Here

CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Applications

The online application link for CPGET 2023 is available on the official counselling portal. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CPGET Counselling

Step 2: Click on Apply online for certificate verification link

Step 3: Enter the CPGET hall ticket number, rank, and date of birth

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Enter the web options for allotment

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Schedule

Particulars Date Registration for CPGET 2023 September 5 to 15, 2023 verification details September 19, 2023 Exercise of web options September 20 to 22, 2023 Window for editing of web options September 23, 2023 Display of first phase provisional allotment September 26, 2023 Reporting to the respective colleges September 29, 2023

