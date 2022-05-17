CUET 2022: Check Preparation Tips, Paper Pattern for exams here

CUET 2022: A week more for the submission of CUET 2022 Applications. As per the application schedule provided, the last date for students to complete the CUET 2022 applications is May 22, 2022.

Students who are yet to submit the CUET 2022 applications can visit the official website of CUET to complete the registration and application process.

It must be noted that only those candidates who complete the online registration and application process for CUET 2022 will be issued with the CUET 2022 Admit Card. According to the data provided by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar more than 9.8 Lakh registrations have been received until May 11, 2022.

CUET 2022 Registrations

How to Prepare for CUET 2022 Exams?

Students preparing for the CUET Exams must note that the questions asked will be based off of the class 12 syllabus.

Students are advised to select languages and courses they have taken in class 12 for the CUET Exams.

Students are also advised to focus practiciing more of critical thinking questions since the exams are Multiple Choice based and it will have questions focusing on the decision making, comprehensive skills and understanding of concepts of the students.

Students are required to attempt as many CUET 2022 Mock tests as possible since it is the first time that they are appearing for online MCQ based exams which requires lots of practice.

Appearing for mock tests will help students in managing their time when attempting the main exam by focusing more on the important sections and learning how to divide time among each section.

Click here to check CUET 2022 Syllabus Details

CUET 2022 Question Paper Pattern

Since this is the first time that the entrance examination is being conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes students are equally worried about how to prepare for the examinations.

According to the question paper pattern provided, the CUET 2022 examinations will have four sections which will have two compulsory language tests, domain specific test and a general test section. Questions in all these sections will be derived from NCERT text books based on the class 12 examinations of the students.

Section 1A and 1B and Section 2 needs to be answered in 45 minutes each while Section 3 needs to be answered in 60 minutes.

CUET 2022 Question Paper Section Details

As mentioned, the CUET 2022 Question Paper will have four sections.

Section 1A - Languages will have questions based on language where students can choose from 13 options provided.

Section 1B - Languages where the choice will be between 20 languages any other language apart from those offered in Section 1A. A total of 40 questions need to be answers in both the sections combined out of 50 within 45 Minutes

Section 2 - Will have 27 domain specific subjects from which candidates can choose a maximum of 6 domains as desired by the university they wish to apply for. Students are required to attempt 40 questions from 50 in this section within 45 Minutes.

Section 3 - General Test- students will be required to attempt 60 questions out of 75 within 60 minutes.

When is the CUET 2022 Admit Card Expected?

The CUET 2022 Registrations are scheduled to close on May 22, 2022. Students who complete the CUET 2022 registration and application process will be able to download the admit card through the link provided on the official website. Candidates must note that shortly after the CUET 2022 Registration process is completed, candidates will be notified of the schedule for the release of the CUET 2022 admit card.

