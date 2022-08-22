CUET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 6 Exam Released, Download CUET UG Hall Tickets at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET Admit Card 2022 Phase 6 (OUT): NTA - National Testing Agency has released the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for Phase 6 of the entrance test. As per the latest update, the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Exam for Phase 6 Candidates is scheduled to be held from 24th August 2022 and the testing agency has now released the hall tickets for same. Like previous phases, the CUET Phase 6 Admit Card has been released online and made available to the registered candidates through the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link placed below, using which they will reach the page from where link to Download CUET Admit Card 2022 will be available easily:

Download CUET Admit Card 2022 (Phase 6) - Direct Link

2.86 lakh candidates to appear for CUET Phase 6 Exam

As per the details shared by the NTA, a total of 2.86 Lakh students are registered to appear for CUET 2022 Phase 6 Exam. The Phase 6 of the CUET UG 2022 Exam will be held on 24th, 25th and 26th August 2022. Keeping in mind the technical problems and glitches faced during the earlier phases, the testing agency has made extensive preparations for smooth conduct of the Phase 6 of the entrance exam. The exam will be held at in 385 Centres across 241 Cities including 09 Cities. The Phase 6 of CUET 2022 Exam will be held outside India at Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait City; as per the official notice.

How to download CUET Phase 6 Admit Card 2022?

To ensure quick, easy and convenient way of downloading CUET 2022 Admit Card, the exam authority has made the Phase 6 Hall Tickets for CUET 2022 to the candidates online on its official website. Candidates need to log onto portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in to access and download the CUET Phase 6 Admit Card 2022. Once on the website homepage, locate link for Download Admit Card page from the top menu. This will take you to a new page with input fields for credentials such as application number and date of birth. After entering and verifying these details, submit them on the website and in response your CUET 2022 Admit Card for Phase 6 Exam will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket in PDF Softcopy format and save it on your device. Take a printout of the same for future reference.

