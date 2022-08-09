CUET PG 2022 Exam Schedule released, Check shift timing and exam dates here

CUET PG 2022 Schedule: The schedule for the CUET PG 2022 Examinations has been released on the official website by the National Testing Agency. According to the schedule released, the CUET PG Examinations will be conducted in September 2022.

According to the dates provided, the CUET PG exams will be conducted from September 1 to 11, 2022 in the computer based mode. The exams are being conducted in two shifts. Candidates who will be appearing for the CUET PG 2022 examinations can check the complete schedule of the exams and other details here.

CUET PG 2022 Examination Schedule

Admit Card Schedule Soon

The National Testing Agency has released the CUET PG 2022 Examination schedule along with the question paper code and shift timing for each subject. Candidates must note that the details of the schedule and the examination shift will also be available on the CUET PG 2022 Admit Card which will be released shortly. The schedule for the release of the dates of advance city intimation and the admit card will be announced by the NTA Officials on the official website.

Approximately 3.57 Lakh students have applied for the CUET PG examination which will be conducted across 500 exam cities in India and 13 cities abroad. Those who clear the CUET PG entrance exam will be eligible to apply for admissions to postgraduate programmes offered in the participating central universities.

