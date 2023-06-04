  1. Home
CUET PG 2023: NTA to Reschedule Exam for 60 Courses, Check Complete List Here

NTA has informed that it will reschedule the CUET PG entrance exam 2023 for 60 courses for another day or shift. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can check the complete list of courses here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 4, 2023 14:02 IST
CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed that it will reschedule the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 exam of 60 courses for another day and shift. According to the official notification, NTA has also shared the list of programmes for which the CUET PG exam will be held on another date. 

The examination authority has also released the admit cards for CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted from June 5 to 8, 2023. Whereas the CUET PG exam is scheduled to be held in three shifts from June 5 to 17, 2023, in online CBT mode across various exam centres in the country.

In the official notification, the testing agency also informed that it will issue the hall tickets for CUET PG exam for the candidates who have not received their admit cards in subsequent phases. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official portal of the NTA- cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for latest updates regarding the entrance examination. 

Check the official notice - Direct Link (Click Here)

CUET PG 2023 List of 60 courses where the exam will be held again

Candidates can check the list of the 60 programmes that are rescheduled for another day/shift.

S. No

Paper Code

Course Name

1

LAQP01

English

2

SCQP19

Mathematics

3

COQP05

B.Ed. Languages

4

HUQP18

Political Science

5

SCQP28

Zoology

6

SCQP05

Biochemistry

7

COQP19

Public Health

8

COQP08

Commerce

9

SCQP17

Life Science

10

SCQP08

Chemistry

11

COQP10

Economics

12

SCQP27

Statistics

13

SCQP20

Medical Laboratory Technology

14

COQP11

General

15

LAQP19

Kokborok

16

HUQP09

History

17

COQP21

Yoga

18

LAQP27

Odia

19

SCQP09

Computer Science & Information Tech.

20

LAQP10

French

21

COQP03

B.Ed.

22

HUQP05

Dance

23

MTQP02

Civil Structural & Transport Engg.

24

LAQP07

Bengali

25

HUQP15

Painting

26

LAQP35

Tamil

27

HUQP25

Music Percussion

28

COQP18

Physical Education

29

ACQP11

Jyotish Falit

30

SCQP21

MPT

31

ACQP08

Hindu Studies

32

MTQP09

Nanoelectronics/ Material Science

33

MTQP11

Water Engg.

34

SCQP22

Nano Science

35

COQP20

Sports Physiology

36

ACQP26

Vayakarn & Sabdabodha System

37

COQP09

Disaster Studies

38

ACQP19

Sahitya Alankara Varga

39

HUQP26

Rabindra Sangit

40

LAQP15

Japanese

41

HUQP17

Plastic Arts

42

ACQP24

Vedanta Sarvdarshan etc.

43

MTQP03

Dairy Technology

44

LAQP32

Prayojanmoolak Hindi

45

LAQP14

Hispanic

46

ACQP13

Krishna Yajurveda

47

LAQP38

Urdu Journalism

48

LAQP33

Punjabi

49

HUQP03

Applied Arts

50

LAQP39

Indo- Tibetan

51

LAQP29

Pashto

52

LAQP30

Persian

53

ACQP18

Sahitya ( BHU)

54

HUQP19

Pottery & Ceramics

55

MTQP01

Chemical, Thermal & Polymer Engg.

56

ACQP06

Dharma Vijnan

57

LAQP17

Kashmiri

58

ACQP15

Phalita & Siddantha Jyotish

59

ACQP17

Rigveda

60

ACQP20

Samveda

What to do in case of any discrepancy in downloading the CUET PG admit card 2023?

In case, candidates face any difficulty or error regarding downloading or checking the CUET PG admit card 2023, they can contact to the NTA officials by sending them an email or connecting with them through a phone call. Candidates can check the contact details in the table given below:

NTA helpdesk phone number

011 40759000/ 011 69227700 

Email ID

cuet-pg@nta.ac.in

Also Read: CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Out, Download Hall ticket at cuet.nta.nic.in
