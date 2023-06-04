CUET PG 2023: NTA to Reschedule Exam for 60 Courses, Check Complete List Here

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed that it will reschedule the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 exam of 60 courses for another day and shift. According to the official notification, NTA has also shared the list of programmes for which the CUET PG exam will be held on another date.
The examination authority has also released the admit cards for CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted from June 5 to 8, 2023. Whereas the CUET PG exam is scheduled to be held in three shifts from June 5 to 17, 2023, in online CBT mode across various exam centres in the country.
In the official notification, the testing agency also informed that it will issue the hall tickets for CUET PG exam for the candidates who have not received their admit cards in subsequent phases. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official portal of the NTA- cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for latest updates regarding the entrance examination.
Check the official notice - Direct Link (Click Here)
CUET PG 2023 List of 60 courses where the exam will be held again
Candidates can check the list of the 60 programmes that are rescheduled for another day/shift.
|
S. No
|
Paper Code
|
Course Name
|
1
|
LAQP01
|
English
|
2
|
SCQP19
|
Mathematics
|
3
|
COQP05
|
B.Ed. Languages
|
4
|
HUQP18
|
Political Science
|
5
|
SCQP28
|
Zoology
|
6
|
SCQP05
|
Biochemistry
|
7
|
COQP19
|
Public Health
|
8
|
COQP08
|
Commerce
|
9
|
SCQP17
|
Life Science
|
10
|
SCQP08
|
Chemistry
|
11
|
COQP10
|
Economics
|
12
|
SCQP27
|
Statistics
|
13
|
SCQP20
|
Medical Laboratory Technology
|
14
|
COQP11
|
General
|
15
|
LAQP19
|
Kokborok
|
16
|
HUQP09
|
History
|
17
|
COQP21
|
Yoga
|
18
|
LAQP27
|
Odia
|
19
|
SCQP09
|
Computer Science & Information Tech.
|
20
|
LAQP10
|
French
|
21
|
COQP03
|
B.Ed.
|
22
|
HUQP05
|
Dance
|
23
|
MTQP02
|
Civil Structural & Transport Engg.
|
24
|
LAQP07
|
Bengali
|
25
|
HUQP15
|
Painting
|
26
|
LAQP35
|
Tamil
|
27
|
HUQP25
|
Music Percussion
|
28
|
COQP18
|
Physical Education
|
29
|
ACQP11
|
Jyotish Falit
|
30
|
SCQP21
|
MPT
|
31
|
ACQP08
|
Hindu Studies
|
32
|
MTQP09
|
Nanoelectronics/ Material Science
|
33
|
MTQP11
|
Water Engg.
|
34
|
SCQP22
|
Nano Science
|
35
|
COQP20
|
Sports Physiology
|
36
|
ACQP26
|
Vayakarn & Sabdabodha System
|
37
|
COQP09
|
Disaster Studies
|
38
|
ACQP19
|
Sahitya Alankara Varga
|
39
|
HUQP26
|
Rabindra Sangit
|
40
|
LAQP15
|
Japanese
|
41
|
HUQP17
|
Plastic Arts
|
42
|
ACQP24
|
Vedanta Sarvdarshan etc.
|
43
|
MTQP03
|
Dairy Technology
|
44
|
LAQP32
|
Prayojanmoolak Hindi
|
45
|
LAQP14
|
Hispanic
|
46
|
ACQP13
|
Krishna Yajurveda
|
47
|
LAQP38
|
Urdu Journalism
|
48
|
LAQP33
|
Punjabi
|
49
|
HUQP03
|
Applied Arts
|
50
|
LAQP39
|
Indo- Tibetan
|
51
|
LAQP29
|
Pashto
|
52
|
LAQP30
|
Persian
|
53
|
ACQP18
|
Sahitya ( BHU)
|
54
|
HUQP19
|
Pottery & Ceramics
|
55
|
MTQP01
|
Chemical, Thermal & Polymer Engg.
|
56
|
ACQP06
|
Dharma Vijnan
|
57
|
LAQP17
|
Kashmiri
|
58
|
ACQP15
|
Phalita & Siddantha Jyotish
|
59
|
ACQP17
|
Rigveda
|
60
|
ACQP20
|
Samveda
What to do in case of any discrepancy in downloading the CUET PG admit card 2023?
In case, candidates face any difficulty or error regarding downloading or checking the CUET PG admit card 2023, they can contact to the NTA officials by sending them an email or connecting with them through a phone call. Candidates can check the contact details in the table given below:
|
NTA helpdesk phone number
|
011 40759000/ 011 69227700
|
Email ID
|
cuet-pg@nta.ac.in
