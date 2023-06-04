CUET PG 2023: NTA to Reschedule Exam for 60 Courses, Check Complete List Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed that it will reschedule the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 exam of 60 courses for another day and shift. According to the official notification, NTA has also shared the list of programmes for which the CUET PG exam will be held on another date.

The examination authority has also released the admit cards for CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted from June 5 to 8, 2023. Whereas the CUET PG exam is scheduled to be held in three shifts from June 5 to 17, 2023, in online CBT mode across various exam centres in the country.

In the official notification, the testing agency also informed that it will issue the hall tickets for CUET PG exam for the candidates who have not received their admit cards in subsequent phases. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official portal of the NTA- cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for latest updates regarding the entrance examination.

CUET PG 2023 List of 60 courses where the exam will be held again

Candidates can check the list of the 60 programmes that are rescheduled for another day/shift.

S. No Paper Code Course Name 1 LAQP01 English 2 SCQP19 Mathematics 3 COQP05 B.Ed. Languages 4 HUQP18 Political Science 5 SCQP28 Zoology 6 SCQP05 Biochemistry 7 COQP19 Public Health 8 COQP08 Commerce 9 SCQP17 Life Science 10 SCQP08 Chemistry 11 COQP10 Economics 12 SCQP27 Statistics 13 SCQP20 Medical Laboratory Technology 14 COQP11 General 15 LAQP19 Kokborok 16 HUQP09 History 17 COQP21 Yoga 18 LAQP27 Odia 19 SCQP09 Computer Science & Information Tech. 20 LAQP10 French 21 COQP03 B.Ed. 22 HUQP05 Dance 23 MTQP02 Civil Structural & Transport Engg. 24 LAQP07 Bengali 25 HUQP15 Painting 26 LAQP35 Tamil 27 HUQP25 Music Percussion 28 COQP18 Physical Education 29 ACQP11 Jyotish Falit 30 SCQP21 MPT 31 ACQP08 Hindu Studies 32 MTQP09 Nanoelectronics/ Material Science 33 MTQP11 Water Engg. 34 SCQP22 Nano Science 35 COQP20 Sports Physiology 36 ACQP26 Vayakarn & Sabdabodha System 37 COQP09 Disaster Studies 38 ACQP19 Sahitya Alankara Varga 39 HUQP26 Rabindra Sangit 40 LAQP15 Japanese 41 HUQP17 Plastic Arts 42 ACQP24 Vedanta Sarvdarshan etc. 43 MTQP03 Dairy Technology 44 LAQP32 Prayojanmoolak Hindi 45 LAQP14 Hispanic 46 ACQP13 Krishna Yajurveda 47 LAQP38 Urdu Journalism 48 LAQP33 Punjabi 49 HUQP03 Applied Arts 50 LAQP39 Indo- Tibetan 51 LAQP29 Pashto 52 LAQP30 Persian 53 ACQP18 Sahitya ( BHU) 54 HUQP19 Pottery & Ceramics 55 MTQP01 Chemical, Thermal & Polymer Engg. 56 ACQP06 Dharma Vijnan 57 LAQP17 Kashmiri 58 ACQP15 Phalita & Siddantha Jyotish 59 ACQP17 Rigveda 60 ACQP20 Samveda

What to do in case of any discrepancy in downloading the CUET PG admit card 2023?

In case, candidates face any difficulty or error regarding downloading or checking the CUET PG admit card 2023, they can contact to the NTA officials by sending them an email or connecting with them through a phone call. Candidates can check the contact details in the table given below:

NTA helpdesk phone number 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 Email ID cuet-pg@nta.ac.in

