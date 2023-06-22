CUET PG 2023 Admit Card for June 23 Exams Released, Get Direct Link Here

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has released the CUET PG 2023 admit card for the June 23, 2023 exam. Candidates scheduled to appear for the PG entrance exam can download the admit card through the link given on the official website.

The exams have been rescheduled for candidates who were left out from the exams to be held from June 5 to 17, 2023, and will be conducted from June 22 to 30, 2023. To download the CUET PG 2023 exam admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using the application number and date of birth.

CUET PG 2023 admit card is now available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also download the admit card through the direct link given here.

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card - Click Here

How to Download CUET PG 2023 Admit Card

The CUET PG 2023 admit card is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the entrance exam admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET PG

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the given link

Step 4: The CUET PG admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET PG admit card for further reference

Students when downloading the CUET PG 2023 admit card are advised to read the subject-specific instructions and other details mentioned. The admit card is a mandatory document that has to be produced by the students at the exam centre.

Students have also been advised to write to the CUET officials through the official email - cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or contact the number 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 in case they cafe any difficulty in downloading or checking the CUET PG 2023 exam city intonation slip or admit card.

