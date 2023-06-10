CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released for June 12 Exam, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CUET PG exam city intimation slip for the exam scheduled to be held on June 12, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate check out the slip on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA has released the CUET PG exam city slip for 61,341 candidates.

The CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation comprises important details such as the date of the exam, shifts, subjects, test papers chosen during the application process along with the city of examination. The authorities will issue the CUET PG admit card for June 12 examination soon on the official website.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip- Direct Link (Available Now)

NTA Differentiates Between Exam City Slip and Admit Card

Meanwhile, NTA has given clarification over the difference in exam city slip and admit card. The official notice reads, “This is advance information about the city where the Examination Centre will be located and the date on which the examination will be held, so as to facilitate the candidates concerned to make necessary arrangements for travel and accommodation in outstation cities (wherever applicable).”

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NTA further stated that the candidates who still didn't receive a city slip will be accommodated in the future.“There might be some candidates who could not be allocated to a Test Centre due to the chosen subject combinations would be accommodated later.”

How to Download CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip?

Candidates who are going to appear in the June 12 exam. They can go through the following steps to download the slip-

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 3: Enter the application number and DOB

Step 4: CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for exam purposes

Also Read: CUET UG 2023: Phase 6 Exams Until June 17, Check Details Here