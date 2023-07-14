CUET PG 2023 Result: Answer Key Challenge Window To Close Tomorrow, Check Marking Scheme Here

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency released the CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key on July 13, 2023. According to the official notification, candidates can submit their answer key challenge and feedback until July 15, 2023.

NTA conducted the CUET PG entrance test from June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30, 2023. The CUET PG provisional answer keys along with the question papers and recorded responses have been uploaded on the website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are not satisfied with the CUET PG answer key can visit the challenge window and submit their objections with a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question.

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Challenge Direct Link - Click Here

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the CUET PG official website

Step 2: Login using the application number and password/ date of birth

Step 3: Click on view/ challenge answer key

Step 4: To challenge candidates can use any one or more of the options given in the next five columns

Step 5: Upload supporting documents

Step 6: Scroll down and click on submit and review claims

Step 7: Modify the challenge if required and click on save claim and pay fee

Step 8: Select the mode of payment and submit the requisite fee.

According to the official notification, challenges made by candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenges raised are found correct the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all candidates.

Based on the final answer key, the CUET PG result will be declared by mid-July 2023. It must also be noted that no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of their challenge. No challenges will be accepted after July 15, 2023.

CUET PG Marking Scheme 2023

The following marking scheme will be applicable when calculating the scores of the candidates

Correct answer will carry +4

Incorrect answer -1

No marks for unanswered, unattempted questions

Multiple correct options will be considered for only those who attempted the same and marked any one of the correct options

Full marks for questions dropped due to technical errors

