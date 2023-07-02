CUET UG 2023: Post Discrepancy, NTA Issues Revised Provisional Answer Key

CUET UG 2023 Revised Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a revised provisional answer key for CUET UG 2023 exams. The provisional answer key of CUET UG was released on June 29, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exams from May 21 to June 23, 2023 can now visit the official website to check the revised provisional answer key. The last date for students to submit their objections was July 1, 2023.

CUET UG 2023 Revised Provisional Answer Key - Click Here

After the release of the provisional answer key with the question paper, and response sheets of the students, many who appeared for the exams have spotted considerable errors in the CUET UG answer key for even basic questions.

According to reports, NTA had already replaced the answer keys for the Business Studies, Accountancy, and Hindi exams. When speaking to the media reporting the faulty answer keys, NTA officials stated that there were roughly 7.5 lakh answer keys, and considering the time constraints and the quantity, few errors can take place. He however further added that the eros has been corrected.

Looking at the sizeable amount of incorrect answers mentioned, students accused the testing agency of looting the students by putting a fee of Rs. 200 for raising objections against the provisional answer key.

@DG_NTA just reviewed the CUET UG 2023 provisional Answer key and I'm deeply concerned. Multiple incorrect answers and misleading options in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Hindi, GT Performing Arts. Requesting a thorough review and fair evaluation. https://t.co/rzlmBbJyPs — Harshit Kumar (@yesiamdfo) July 1, 2023

NTA responding to the statement, explained that candidates usually mail the NTA instead of submitting the objections online, and considering those, the answer keys have been replaced with the right ones so candidates do not lose money. NTA has also added that they have replied to the emails written informing students about the revised answer keys.

Errors in CUET UG 2023 Answer Key

Candidates have reported major issues in the CUET UG 2023 answer key. According to students, the Hindi answer key was the most problematic one with errors in the simplest of questions.

NTA Released Provisional Answers Key on 29 June 2023 for CUET UG

In my General Test’s answer key there are 12 questions which are correct but NTA given them wrong in its Answer Key.@mamidala90 @EduMinOfIndia @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp — Ayush Singh Jadon (@AyushSinghJado4) July 1, 2023

This year approximately 16.85 lakh students registered for the CUET UG 2023 exams out of which 14 lakh students appeared. CUET is conducted for admissions to the undergraduate courses offered in central universities and other universities and colleges accepting the CUET UG scores. According to the latest reports, the CUET UG results are expected to be announced by July 15, 2023.

Also Read: CUET UG Results 2023 to be Released by July 15, Says UGC Chairman