CUET UG Result 2022 (Soon): Know When, Where and How To Check CUET Scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in

When To Check CUET UG Result 2022?
NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 9, 2022
Where To Check CUET UG Result 2022?
How To Check CUET UG Result 2022?
List of Colleges/Universities Accepting CUET UG Score
|
Names of Universities
|
Websites
|
Mahatma Gandhi Central University
|
mgcub.ac.in
|
University of Hyderabad
|
uohyd.ac.in
|
Jamia Millia Islamia
|
jmi.ac.in
|
University of Delhi
|
du.ac.in
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
jnu.ac.in
|
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
|
hnbgu.ac.in
|
Visva-Bharati University
|
visvabharati.ac.in
|
University of Allahabad
|
allduniv.ac.in
|
Rajiv Gandhi University
|
rguhs.ac.in
|
Tezpur University
|
tezu.ernet.in
|
Nagaland University
|
nagalanduniversity.ac.in
|
Central University of Odisha
|
cuo.ac.in
|
Pondicherry University
|
pondiuni.edu.in
|
English and Foreign Languages University
|
efluniversity.ac.in
|
Maulana Azad National Urdu University
|
manuu.edu.in
|
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|
bbau.ac.in
|
Tripura University
|
tripurauniv.ac.in
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
bhu.ac.in
|
Mizoram University
|
mzu.edu.in
