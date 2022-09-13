CUET UG Result 2022 (Soon): Know When, Where and How To Check CUET Scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2022 Date: As per recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2022 result by 15th September. Candidates will be able to check their CUET UG result in online mode at cuet.samarth.ac.in. To download the scorecard of CUET, they will have to use the required login credentials.

The result of CUET 2022 is expected to be released online in the form of a scorecard. The CUET result 2022 will include details such as the candidate's name, name of the opted programme, category, gender, qualifying rank and qualifying rank. A total of 14.90 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam.

When To Check CUET UG Result 2022?

Earlier, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his tweet informed that the CUET UG result will be announced by 15th September, or even a couple of days earlier. He tweeted stating - "All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score." Therefore, it is expected that, the CUET UG result 2022 will be announced by 15th September 2022. Check his tweet below -

NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 9, 2022

Where To Check CUET UG Result 2022?

As per the updates available, the CUET 2022 scorecard will be released by 15th September. To check and download the CUET UG result, candidates will have to visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Also, the result will be available only in online mode, so candidates will have to visit the official website only.

How To Check CUET UG Result 2022?

The candidates can check and download the CUET UG 2022 scorecard by using the log-in credentials - roll number and date of birth. The CUET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen. Candidates can download their scorecard and take a print out for further reference. For any clarification on CUET UG 2022, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

List of Colleges/Universities Accepting CUET UG Score

Names of Universities Websites Mahatma Gandhi Central University mgcub.ac.in University of Hyderabad uohyd.ac.in Jamia Millia Islamia jmi.ac.in University of Delhi du.ac.in Jawaharlal Nehru University jnu.ac.in Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University hnbgu.ac.in Visva-Bharati University visvabharati.ac.in University of Allahabad allduniv.ac.in Rajiv Gandhi University rguhs.ac.in Tezpur University tezu.ernet.in Nagaland University nagalanduniversity.ac.in Central University of Odisha cuo.ac.in Pondicherry University pondiuni.edu.in English and Foreign Languages University efluniversity.ac.in Maulana Azad National Urdu University manuu.edu.in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University bbau.ac.in Tripura University tripurauniv.ac.in Banaras Hindu University bhu.ac.in Mizoram University mzu.edu.in

