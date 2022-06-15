    CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit card Released, Get Direct Link Here

    Cochin University of Science and Technology has issued the CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card on the official website of the university for the undergraduate examinations. Students can download the CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card through the direct link provided. 

    Updated: Jun 15, 2022 18:26 IST
    CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card: Cochin University of Science and Technology has issued the CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card on the official website of the university for the undergraduate examinations. Students who will be appearing for the CUSAT CAT 2022 exams can visit the official website of the university to download the admit card.  

    CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the candidates appearing for the CUSAT CAT 2022 examinations. The CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the examination, exam centre address, reporting time and exam instructions.

    As per the notification available on the official website the CUSAT CAT 2022 admit card is available on the candidate login. To download the CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the registered email ID and password in the link provided. Students can also click on the link provided here to download the CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card

    CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card Direct Link

    How to download CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card

    The CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card is available for download on the official website of CUSAT. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card.

    Step 1: Visit the CUSAT CAT official website

    Step 2: Click on the Candidate login link

    Step 3: Enter the registered email ID and password

    Step 4: The CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card link will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card for further reference

    CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card Details

    CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card is available on the official website. Candidates can download the CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card through the link available on the official website. CUSAT CAT 2022 Admit Card will include the following details 

    • Candidate’s Name.
    • Roll Number
    • Exam Day Schedule
    • Reporting Time
    • Photograph and Signature
    • Exam day instructions

