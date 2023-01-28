    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registrations Commence at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Know How to Apply Here

    The Cochin University of Science and Technology has started the admission application process for CUSAT CAT 2023 examinations in online mode. Eligible candidates can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website- admissions.cusat.ac.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 28, 2023 13:47 IST
    CUSAT CAT 2023 Registrations Open
    CUSAT CAT 2023 Registrations Open

    CUSAT CAT 2023: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has issued the CUSAT CAT 2023 admission application form in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the CUSAT CAT 2023 to get admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website- admissions.cusat.ac.in.

    As per the recent updates, the last date to fill out the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form is February 26, 2023. However, the application window with a late fee will be open till March 6, 2023. Candidates are required to go through the official notification released on the website before applying for the CUSAT CAT 2023 exam.

    CUSAT CAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

    Documents Required for CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration

    As per the recent updates, eligible candidates will require the documents mentioned below while filling out the CUSAT CAT 2023 admission application form online.

    • Marksheet or Certificate of Class 10th, Class 12th
    • Scanned Photograph of the candidate
    • Scanned Signature of the candidate
    • Debit or Credit card, or net banking details to make the payment of the application form
    • ID Proofs i.e. Adhaar Card, Ration Card, Bank Passbook
    • Phone Number along with the verified Email ID

    CUSAT CAT 2023 Important Dates 

    Candidates appearing for the CUSAT CAT 2023 examinations can go through the important dates related to the CUSAT CAT 2023 exam given below.

    Event

    Date

    Release of CUSAT CAT 2023 Application Form

    January 27, 2023

    Last Date to Fill the CUSAT CAT 2023 Application Form

    February 26, 2023

    Last Date to Fill the CUSAT CAT 2023 Application Form with Fine

    March 6, 2023

    CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card Release

    April 18, 2023

    CUSAT CAT 2023 Exam

    April 29, 2023, to May 1, 2023

    CUSAT CAT 2023 Result

    To be Notified

    CUSAT CAT 2023 Counselling and Admission Process

    To be Notified

    How to Register For CUSAT CAT 2023?

    Candidates appearing for the CUSAT CAT 2023 examinations can follow the below-given steps to complete the admission application process.

    Step 1: Visit CUSAT CAT's official website- admissions.cusat.ac.in

    Step 2: Click on the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form link available on the screen

    Step 3: Now, select the course and fill out the form with the required details

    Step 4: Login using generated credentials 

    Step 5: Upload the necessary documents mentioned in the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form

    Step 6: Go through the entire application form and then make the payment of the registration fee

    Step 7: Now, click on the submit and download the CUSAT CAT 2023 confirmation page

    Step 8: Take printouts of the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form for future use

    Also Read: Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed 2023: Exam Registrations Commence Today, Get Direct Link Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories