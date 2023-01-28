CUSAT CAT 2023: Registrations Commence at admissions.cusat.ac.in, Know How to Apply Here

CUSAT CAT 2023: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has issued the CUSAT CAT 2023 admission application form in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the CUSAT CAT 2023 to get admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website- admissions.cusat.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, the last date to fill out the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form is February 26, 2023. However, the application window with a late fee will be open till March 6, 2023. Candidates are required to go through the official notification released on the website before applying for the CUSAT CAT 2023 exam.

CUSAT CAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Documents Required for CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration

As per the recent updates, eligible candidates will require the documents mentioned below while filling out the CUSAT CAT 2023 admission application form online.

Marksheet or Certificate of Class 10th, Class 12th

Scanned Photograph of the candidate

Scanned Signature of the candidate

Debit or Credit card, or net banking details to make the payment of the application form

ID Proofs i.e. Adhaar Card, Ration Card, Bank Passbook

Phone Number along with the verified Email ID

CUSAT CAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the CUSAT CAT 2023 examinations can go through the important dates related to the CUSAT CAT 2023 exam given below.

Event Date Release of CUSAT CAT 2023 Application Form January 27, 2023 Last Date to Fill the CUSAT CAT 2023 Application Form February 26, 2023 Last Date to Fill the CUSAT CAT 2023 Application Form with Fine March 6, 2023 CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card Release April 18, 2023 CUSAT CAT 2023 Exam April 29, 2023, to May 1, 2023 CUSAT CAT 2023 Result To be Notified CUSAT CAT 2023 Counselling and Admission Process To be Notified

How to Register For CUSAT CAT 2023?

Candidates appearing for the CUSAT CAT 2023 examinations can follow the below-given steps to complete the admission application process.

Step 1: Visit CUSAT CAT's official website- admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form link available on the screen

Step 3: Now, select the course and fill out the form with the required details

Step 4: Login using generated credentials

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents mentioned in the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form

Step 6: Go through the entire application form and then make the payment of the registration fee

Step 7: Now, click on the submit and download the CUSAT CAT 2023 confirmation page

Step 8: Take printouts of the CUSAT CAT 2023 application form for future use

