Karnataka DCET Hall Ticket 2023 Releases at kea.kar.nic.in, get download link here

DCET Hall Ticket 2023: KEA has issued the admit card of Karnataka Diploma CET online. Candidates who have registered themselves to appear can download the DCET hall ticket at kea.kar.nic.in. Know steps to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 29, 2023 17:00 IST
DCET Hall Ticket 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Diploma CET admit card online today. Candidates who have registered can download the DCET hall ticket at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They have to use their application submitted department, KEA application no and candidate’s name to download their admit card. Also, they will not be able to download their DCET hall ticket in any other mode. 

As per the announced date, the Karnataka Diploma CET exam will be conducted on September 10, 2023. KEA will conduct DCET for admission to second-year Engineering courses and for first-year Architecture courses under the Lateral Entry Scheme for both day and evening colleges across the state. 

DCET Hall Ticket 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Karnataka Diploma CET 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check below the table to know the exam and other related dates: 

Events 

Dates 

DCET hall ticket

August 29, 2023

Diploma CET Exam

September 10, 2023

How to download DCET Hall Ticket 2023? 

Those who will be appearing for the exam must download the admit card of Diploma CET. To download the admit card, appearing candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll download and click on Karnataka DCET Hall ticket link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application submitted department, KEA application no and candidate’s name

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it

What details will be mentioned on Diploma CET Admit Card 2023?

DCET hall ticket will include details related to the candidate and exam as mentioned below:

  •  Candidate’s name
  •   Application number
  •   Gender
  •   Category
  •   Date of birth
  •   Photograph
  •   Course name
  •   Date and time of exam
  •   Instructions regarding the exam

