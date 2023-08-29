Karnataka DCET Hall Ticket 2023 Releases at kea.kar.nic.in, get download link here

DCET Hall Ticket 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Diploma CET admit card online today. Candidates who have registered can download the DCET hall ticket at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They have to use their application submitted department, KEA application no and candidate’s name to download their admit card. Also, they will not be able to download their DCET hall ticket in any other mode.

As per the announced date, the Karnataka Diploma CET exam will be conducted on September 10, 2023. KEA will conduct DCET for admission to second-year Engineering courses and for first-year Architecture courses under the Lateral Entry Scheme for both day and evening colleges across the state.

Karnataka Diploma CET 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know the exam and other related dates:

Events Dates DCET hall ticket August 29, 2023 Diploma CET Exam September 10, 2023

How to download DCET Hall Ticket 2023?

Those who will be appearing for the exam must download the admit card of Diploma CET. To download the admit card, appearing candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll download and click on Karnataka DCET Hall ticket link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application submitted department, KEA application no and candidate’s name

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it

What details will be mentioned on Diploma CET Admit Card 2023?

DCET hall ticket will include details related to the candidate and exam as mentioned below:

Candidate’s name

Application number

Gender

Category

Date of birth

Photograph

Course name

Date and time of exam

Instructions regarding the exam

Also Read: KEA Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out on kea.kar.nic.in