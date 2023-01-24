DCPCR Asks School Authorities To Not Withhold Class 10th,12th Admit Cards

Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: As per the latest updates, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has issued an advisory and instructed the schools to distribute Class 10th, 12th admit cards 2023 without making further delay. The commission is asking the school authorities to not withhold the admit card of any student due to non-payment of fees or arrears prior to the Class 10th, 12th board exams 2023.

The advisory came in response to the complaints received by the commission from the student themselves. The official tweet of ANI regarding the matter reads, “Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights has taken cognisance of schools withholding class X and XII students' admit cards. Commission strongly advises all schools to ensure that every student gets their admit card without delay: DCPCR”

Advisory Issued by Delhi Commission

However, the advisory issued by the commission reads, “'The school Management shall not withhold the name of any student/candidate for the ensuring Board examinations for Classes X and XII on the ground of non-payment of fee/arrears for the academic year 2020-21, if any, on obtaining undertaking of the concerned parents/students.''

Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights has taken cognisance of schools withholding class X and XII students' admit cards. Commission strongly advises all schools to ensure that every student gets their admit card without delay: DCPCR pic.twitter.com/1tP35zuaBZ — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

“Thus, the children can not be made suffer and not be allowed to attend classes or barred from taking examinations in the middle of an academic session on the ground of non-payment of fees. The academic session of the petitioner cannot be allowed to be wasted since the current academic session is about to end. Not allowing the petitioner to take up board examinations would put the petitioner at a great hardship”, it added.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams

Meanwhile, CBSE exam dates for classes 10th, 12th are out now. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official date sheet for CBSE classes 10th and 12th on the official website at cbse.gov.in.

The exams for both the 10th and 12th classes will start on February 15th, 2023. Meanwhile, class 10th examinations will end on March 21st, 2023 whereas class 12th examinations will conclude on April 5th, 2023.

Also Read: NIOS Public Exam Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Announced for April Session, Know Where To Check