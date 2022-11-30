Delhi Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams 2022 in Govt Schools To Begin from Dec 15, Check Dates Here

Delhi 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the Delhi Government schools pre-board dates for classes 10, 12. As per the announcement, the Delhi govt schools pre-board exams 2022 will be held from December 15 to 24, 2022. The Delhi pre-board exams for classes 10, 12 will be held in the morning and general shifts between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Whereas the Delhi govt pre board exams 2022 for the evening shifts will be conducted place from 2 to 5 pm. The complete schedule of pre-board Delhi government school exams will be provided soon for the students of classes 10, 12. The authorities have also released some guidelines for the conduction of pre-board exams.

Delhi 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams 2022 Guidelines

As per the guidelines released, no student will be allowed to submit answer sheets before the completion of the exam. Also, only 24 students will be allowed to be seated in one classroom. It has also been stated in the guidelines that schools will have to collect question papers from zonal distribution centres.

Also, the district deputy education officers have been asked to take action against schools that arrive late to pick up sealed question papers or demand the early opening of the papers. Unused question papers will be distributed in the schools after the completion of the exams for the students to practise.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 To Begin Tomorrow

Along with releasing the Delhi Government Pre-Board exam dates for classes 10, 12, the Directorate of Education (DoE) will also start the Delhi nursery admission 2023 registration for private schools from tomorrow - December 1. The DoE has also informed that the number of seats at the entry level will not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three academic years - 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.