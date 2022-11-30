DU PG 2022 Admission: First Allotment List Today at du.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

DUET PG 2022 Allotment List: Delhi University will be releasing the DU PG 2022 1st Admission List on the official website today. Candidates who have qualified the DUET PG 2022 exams and those who have applied for the DU Admission princess can visit the official website of the university today to check the DUET First Allotment List 2022.

According to the schedule given, those who have been allotted seats in the first round can accept the offer and apply for admissions from December 1, 2022, onwards. The DUET 2022 PG first Allotment list will be available in online mode only.

DUET PG 2022 Admission first allotment list will be displayed on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also check the DUET PG 2022 First allotment list through the link available here.

DUET PG 2022 Schedule - Click Here

DUET PG First Allotment Schedule

Event DUET PG 1st Allotment Dates Display of 1st Admission List November 30, 2022 Applications December 1 to 3, 2022 Verification of applications by colleges December 1 to 4, 2022 Last date for Fee payment December 4, 2022

After completing the admissions against the first allotment list, DU will commence the admission procedure for the DUET PG 2nd Round. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the first round are eligible to apply for the exams in the second round of allotment.

Details Mentioned on the Allotment List

DUET PG 2022 First Allotment List will contain the list of students who have been allotted seats in the first round of admission based on the cutoff and the marks secured by students in the entrance exam. When checking the DUET PG 2022 allotment list candidates are advised to check the list carefully for any errors.

